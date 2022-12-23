'One of our greatest': England's 1966 World Cup winner George Cohen dies aged 83

George Cohen (far left) hoisted the Jules Rimet with the 1966 squad. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

George Cohen, who played right back in the 1966 World Cup final that ended in England's triumph, has died aged 83.

The ex-Fulham player was among the legendary squad including Bobby Moore that hoisted the Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley after triumphing over West Germany.

Cohen started the 4-2 win on the right of the defence, and played every minute of the tournament. He earned 37 caps for the Three Lions during his career.

"Everyone at Fulham Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our greatest ever players - and gentlemen - George Cohen MBE," his former club, where he made 459 appearances, said on Twitter.

It said he was one of the first attacking full backs, who had "blistering pace", and setting the tone for how clubs play today. Many modern clubs make use of full backs who - while traditionally defensive - provide an attacking option at the other end of the pitch.

Geoff Hurst - who scored a hat trick in the final, the only man to achieve that until Kylian Mbappe this year - tweeted: "Very sad to hear my friend and @England teammate George Cohen has died.

"Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George's wife Daphne and his family."

George Best once described Cohen as the best full back he ever played against.

After his playing career was ended at age 30, having suffered a knee injury, he coached Fulham's youth squad and non-league Tonbridge.

He earned the Freedom of Hammersmith and Fulham in 2016 for his campaining over cancer and dementia.

His nephew, Ben Cohen, won the Rugby World Cup with England in 2003.