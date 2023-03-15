George Ezra pulls out of London O2 arena show due to acute vertigo diagnosis

George Ezra pulled out of a performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday after being diagnosed with acute vertigo. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

George Ezra pulled out of a performance at London's O2 Arena on Tuesday after being diagnosed with acute vertigo.

A statement posted to Ezra's Twitter page read that the singer, known for hits including Shotgun, Budapest, and Green Green Grass, been feeling "incredibly unwell" ahead of the gig before seeking medical attention.

"He's been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight's show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned," the statement read.

A follow-up statement issued shortly after said tickets for the cancelled performance will remain valid as they look to reschedule the show.

"We're very sorry for everyone who has travelled for tonight," the statement added.

In February last year Ezra had to cancel a string of dates after contracting chickenpox.

Hi everyone, unfortunately George has started feeling incredibly unwell this afternoon. He’s been diagnosed by a doctor as having acute vertigo and as a result we sincerely regret to announce that tonight’s show at the O2 in London will not be able to go ahead as planned. — george E Z R A (@george_ezra) March 14, 2023

The 29-year-old shared a video of himself with the contagious illness, which spread in a rash across his face, shoulders and chest.

George Ezra performs on stage at The O2 Arena on March 13, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty

He told fans at the time he was "gutted" to have to pull shows at the London Palladium, Manchester Opera House and Edinburgh Usher Hall.

George Ezra performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on February 24, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Picture: Getty

The singer-songwriter is touring to promote his third album Gold Rush Kid, and has upcoming shows in Leeds, at the Isle of Wight Festival and as well as dates across Ireland and Europe.