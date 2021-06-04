George Floyd memorial demolished by Minneapolis workers

4 June 2021, 08:46

The area where George Floyd was killed became a memorial to him
The area where George Floyd was killed became a memorial to him. Picture: PA

By Daisy Stephens

City workers in Minneapolis have begun removing memorials and barricades at the intersection where George Floyd was killed by police on May 25 2020.

The corner, known colloquially as George Floyd Square, had become a memorial for Mr Floyd, with people visiting it from all around the world to pay their respects.

It has been closed to traffic for more than a year, and instead was home to artwork, flowers and other items in memory of George Floyd.

The city workers arrived to begin clearing the square at 4.30am on Thursday.

The removal, with the intention of reopening the area to traffic, was not announced in advance.

It attracted hundreds of people to the square in protest, with one activist telling the New York Times that it was “wrong” to remove the memorial “while people are still trying to heal”.

But officials have defended the move, saying that the area had become dangerous due to a lack of police presence.

They also said it was necessary to protect businesses there, something that a spokesperson for Cup Foods, the store at the intersection where Mr Floyd was killed, has supported.

Read more: Portugal put on amber list over 'Nepal variant' despite WHO being 'unaware' of strain

Read more: Pfizer jab recipients have lower antibodies against Indian variant, study suggests

A city spokesperson said workers were leaving the large raised fist in the centre of the square, and they also said they were preserving any artwork or items they removed from the area.

The large raised first in the centre of the square has been left where it is
The large raised first in the centre of the square has been left where it is. Picture: PA

The Mayor of Minneapolis Jacob Frey has also said that there will be a permeant memorial erected there.

“We are collectively committed to establishing a permanent memorial at the intersection, preserving the artwork, and making the area an enduring space for racial healing,” he said in a joint statement with members of the City Council Andrea Jenkins and Alondra Cano.

Read more: Toppled Edward Colston statue goes on display in Bristol

Read more: Urgent search for girl seen wandering by herself at night in Nottinghamshire

George Floyd was killed on May 25 2020 after an employee at Cup Foods called the police alleging he had used a fake $20 note.

Upon arrival, police handcuffed Mr Floyd and police officer Derek Chauvin then knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes to restrain him.

Chauvin did not stop despite Mr Floyd saying “I can’t breathe”, and bystanders pleading with the officer to get off him.

My Floyd was pronounced dead in hospital.

The following day police said Mr Floyd died following a “medical incident”, but after footage of the incident was shared online the FBI was asked to investigate and Chauvin, along with three others, were sacked.

Chauvin was convicted of all three charges of killing Mr Floyd, and will be sentenced later this month.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oklahoma state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck, left, examines the digging site as excavation begins at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Five more coffins found in search for remains of Tulsa Race Massacre victims
Indian man Himanshu, wearing personal protective suit as a precaution against the coronavirus distributes free aid procured by him to people living in a small island in River Yamuna in New Delhi, India (Amit Sharma/AP)

Restrictions easing in parts of India as recoveries exceed new coronavirus cases
A search is under way for the young girl seen wandering in Ollerton.

Urgent search for girl seen wandering by herself at night in Nottinghamshire
The graffiti has been left on the statue

Toppled Edward Colston statue goes on display in Bristol

Police officers investigate a fatality in an officer involved shooting (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/AP)

Man killed in Minneapolis as task force officers try to make arrest
Chow Hang Tung

Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil arrested, Hong Kong media say

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Portugal: 'Where was the green watch list Shapps promised?' Nick Ferrari asks Jenrick

Portugal: 'Where was the green watch list Shapps promised?' Nick Ferrari asks Jenrick
The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list
Monty Panesar: Ollie Robinson should be allowed to continue playing cricket

Monty Panesar: Ollie Robinson should be allowed to continue playing cricket
The travel expert was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Decision not to add more green list countries is 'political', travel expert says
Gavin Williamson has got his education recovery plan figures right, argues Tory peer

Gavin Williamson has got his education recovery plan figures right, argues Tory peer
Caller backs footballers taking the knee and is 'happy' to hear booing

Caller 'happy to hear booing' when footballers take the knee as it 'shows racist minority'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London