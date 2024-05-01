Second man arrested over Gogglebox star George Gilbey's death

1 May 2024, 14:41 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 15:07

A second man has been arrested in connection with George Gilbey's death.
A second man has been arrested in connection with George Gilbey's death.

By Jenny Medlicott

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey.

Mr Gilbey, 40, died from traumatic head and torso injuries after falling 80ft through a skylight on March 27.

The electrician was working in Shoebury, Essex when the fall occurred.

Essex police said a man, 36, from Witham was arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Wednesday.

He remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing, the force added.

It comes after a man, 47, was arrested in March on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the star's death. He has since been released under investigation.

Mr Gilbey became a household name following his appearance on Gogglebox, where he appeared alongside his mother, Linda McGarry, and stepfather Pete McGarry.

George Gilbey was on Celebrity Big Brother.
George Gilbey was on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this week, the reality TV star's mum Linda revealed her son's final words before his death.

She said she had stayed with a relative the night before his death but they still spoke on the phone.

Ms McGarry told The Sun: "He phoned me at 9.30 on the morning and said he was working — and asked me for his ‘breakfast money'.

"I put £30 in his account so he could get food, and he seemed fine.

"He had a drink the night before, and liked a bottle of white wine or two, but was happy that he was working.

"He ended the phone call by saying, ‘I love you’ like he usually did. I treasure those words."

Speaking for the first time after the incident, she said: "It was an honour for him to have been my son. We had a blast for 40 years."

She said Mr Gilbey was always "fussing" over her after she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s but he struggled financially and battled his own demons.

A private ceremony was held for the reality TV star last Thursday at Weeley Crematorium after a GoFundMe was set up, raising £7,000 for the service.

Crowds of people attended the service, with floral wreaths placed in the hearse and tributes laid near the crematorium.

