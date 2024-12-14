Former Manchester City footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili elected new President of Georgia

Mikheil Kavelashvili has been elected the new President of Georgia. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A former Manchester City footballer has been elected as the new President of Georgia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former striker Mikheil Kavelashvili won the vote in the country's Parliament.

The ruling Georgian Dream party retained control of Parliament by winning 89 of 150 seats in an October 26 vote widely seen as a referendum on integration into Europe.

The opposition has accused Georgian Dream of rigging the vote with Moscow's help.

It has boycotted parliamentary sessions and demanded new elections.

Mikheil Kavelashvili is a former striker. Picture: Getty

Georgian Dream has vowed to continue pushing toward EU accession but also wants to "reset" ties with Russia.

In 2008 Russia fought a brief war with Georgia, which led to Moscow's recognition of two breakaway regions as independent and an increase in the Russian military presence in South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Critics have accused Georgian Dream - established by Bidzina Ivanishvili, a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia - of becoming increasingly authoritarian and tilted toward Moscow, accusations the ruling party has denied.

The party recently pushed through laws similar to those used by the Kremlin to crack down on freedom of speech and LGBTQ+ rights.

Pro-Western Salome Zourabichvili has been president since 2018 and has vowed to stay on after her six-year term ends on Monday, describing herself as the only legitimate leader until a new election is held.

Read more: South Korea's parliament votes to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law attempt

Read more: Trump's counter-terrorism chief says British troops could be stationed in Ukraine if ceasefire is agreed

Georgian Dream's decision last month to suspend talks on their country's bid to join the European Union added to the opposition's outrage and galvanised protests.

Thousands of demonstrators converged on the Parliament building every night after the government announced the suspension of EU accession talks on November 28.

Riot police used water cannons and tear gas almost daily to disperse and beat scores of protesters, some of whom threw fireworks at police officers and built barricades on the capital's central boulevard.

Hundreds were detained and over 100 were treated for injuries.