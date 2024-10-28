'Luckiest girl in the world': Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo gets engaged to millionaire BrewDog boss James Watt

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Made In Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo has revealed that she is engaged to millionaire BrewDog boss James Watt.

The reality star said she felt like "the luckiest girl in the world" following the proposal.

Sharing a selection of holiday photos on Instagram, she showed off her large engagement ring beside Watt.

"No one tells you how intense the sheer elation is! I’m on top of the world!" she said.

"Also the luckiest girl in the world! Swamped with happiness! I want to scream from the rooftops!"

Toffolo first revealed that Watt had popped the question on Sunday, saying it was the "best moment of my life so far".

"James asked me to marry him," she said.

"It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames

"Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

"I love you forever and the magical life we’re building."

The couple had been on holiday in Greece with family to celebrate Toffolo's recent 30th birthday.

Watt shared similar photos to his Instagram to announce the news, writing: "She said yes! With an abundance of smiles, happiness, love & family @georgiatoffolo & I got engaged on Friday in Greece."

As well as appearing in Made in Chelsea, Toffolo won I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017.

She returned to the jungle in 2023 for the all-star spin-off series, in which former contestants battled it out to become the first I'm A Celebrity legend.

Earlier this year, Watt announced he was stepping down as boss of BrewDog after 17 years.

He is now a non-executive director on the board and and retains his 21% shareholding in the firm.