Trial of French actor Gerard Depardieu set to begin over alleged sexual assaults of women on film set

28 October 2024, 10:10 | Updated: 28 October 2024, 10:14

Gerard Depardieu 60th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) - 'Mammuth' photocall - Grand Hyatt hotel. Berlin, Germany
Gerard Depardieu is expected to appear before a criminal court in Paris today. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

French actor Gerard Depardieu is expected to appear before a criminal court in Paris on Monday over the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Depardieu, who previously has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of using "violence, coercion, surprise or threat" in the alleged assault, which prosecutors said took place on the set of Les Volets verts (The Green Shutters).

Prosecutors say that in both cases, victims reported that the 75-year-old actor trapped them between his legs and groped their buttocks, genitals, chest and breasts over their clothes.

The trial comes as France continues to reckon with sexual violence in the wake of the #MeToo movement that struggled to find traction, especially in the cinema industry.

One of the victims has been identified as a 53-year-old production designer.

The Associated Press (AP) does not generally identify victims of sexual assault without their consent.

Her lawyer did not respond to an AP email on that matter.

Gerard Depardieu at the Hotel Martinez at the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2014, in Cannes, France. Photo by Francis Specker
Prosecutors say in both cases, victims reported the actor trapped them between his legs and groped them. Picture: Alamy

According to Paris prosecutors, the woman told investigators that she had first heard sexual remarks from Depardieu and then one day, as she walked past him, he had "grabbed her, attracted her towards him, blocked her with his legs, and groped her waist, hips and chest, accompanying her gestures with obscene remarks".

Three people witnessed it, prosecutors said, confirming that the woman attempted to break off Depardieu's grip and that she seemed "shocked".

A psychiatrist examination granted her a seven-day leave.

After the incident, it was arranged for Depardieu to apologise.

But in a TV interview aired on Saturday, she said the actor was furious and blamed her for causing trouble.

Prosecutors said witnesses confirmed that what Depardieu had said did not constitute an apology.

Read more: Rachel Reeves promises £1.4 billion to fix 'crumbling' schools in Budget, but unions warn 'more is needed'

Read more: Education Secretary admits Labour aren’t planning to rebuild more schools than previous Tory target

In the interview with French online news site Mediapart, the production designer - who spoke on camera but only gave her first name - said the alleged assault had taken a toll on her personal and professional life for at least one-and-a-half years. She said she could not sleep well, suffered anxiety attacks and lost weight.

The woman, according to prosecutors, said it had taken her a while to file a complaint but decided to do so after hearing on television that there had never been an incident during the shoot. The month before the alleged assault, another woman also working on the film's set had complained about Depardieu, Paris prosecutors said.

A director's assistant told investigators Depardieu had touched her buttocks on several occasions. She had expressed her disapproval and in return, Depardieu, she said, had been insulting towards her.

She was also given a six-day leave by a psychiatrist.

Jeremie Assous, a lawyer for Depardieu, told the AP in an email on Saturday that "the witnesses and evidence (Depardieu) will produce will demonstrate that he is the target of false accusations".

It is not clear when the court will rule.

Despite the allegations against Depardieu, many have come out in his support, including French President Emmanuel Macron.

Late last year, 56 French performers, writers and producers published an essay defending the film star, saying that when "Gerard Depardieu is targeted this way, it is the art (of cinema) that is being attacked."

Their call came just weeks after national broadcaster France 2 put out a documentary outlining accusations of sexual misconduct by 16 women against Depardieu, and showed the actor making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

AP OUT: Gerard Depardieu arrives for the premiere of Quand J'Etais Chanteur, at the 59th Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France.
Despite the allegations against Depardieu, many have come out in his support, including French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: Alamy

In the footage, Depardieu can be seen making groaning sounds and sexual comments in front of women, including a girl about 10 years old who is horse riding.

He can also be seen posing for a photo, saying he was "touching the bottom" of a North Korean interpreter by his side.

He was charged in 2021 with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped, following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

In an open letter published in the conservative-leaning newspaper Le Figaro, Depardieu said last year: "I have never, ever abused a woman."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
West Ham United FC v Manchester United FC - Premier League

Erik ten Hag sacked as Manchester United manager

Amy Dowden

Strictly's Amy Dowden replacement confirmed as bosses intervene after pro dancer hospitalised after show

Tommy Robinson admits contempt after appearing in court

Tommy Robinson admits contempt of court after repeating allegations made about a Syrian refugee

British soap star arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys as police swoop in to seize computers

British soap star arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing five underage boys as police swoop in to seize computers

Paedophile jailed for child sex abuse images can't be deported after judge deems it 'too harsh' on his children

Paedophile jailed for child sex abuse images can't be deported after judge deems it 'too harsh' on his children

There are calls for Mike Amesbury to resign

Calls for Mike Amesbury MP to resign after video appears to show him punching man in the face

Exclusive
Report Reveals Living Standards Of UK Council Estates

'There's water running down the walls': Social housing complaints soar by 162% as council repairs costs quadruple

A group of North Korean soldiers have been spotted in Russia’s Kursk region, an area that borders Ukraine and has seen ongoing military operations

‘What the f*** do we do with them?’ – Russian troops slam arrival of 'inadequate' North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

Protests at Jewish Centre in North London.

Anti-Israel protest at Jewish centre sparks ‘two-tier’ policing accusations

General views of Gaza

Talks over Gaza ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages to take place in Qatar

ad Bunny endorses Kamala Harris following comments made about Puerto Rican people

Bad Bunny backs Kamala Harris after comments made about Puerto Rican people at Trump rally

John Lewis department store signs with Christmas lighting / decorations at night / twilight / dusk Oxford Street London England

John Lewis hiring 12,500 temporary staff for upcoming festive period

Tommy Robinson Cleared Of Breaching Dispersal Order London

Tommy Robinson set to appear in court over contempt charges

Miles Mitchell, 21, winner of the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest

Timothee Chalamet crashes own look-alike contest

Birmingham, UK. 19th Jan, 2023. Amy Dowden seen taking part in the 'Strictly Com

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after show

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed a former aide to Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown as his new political director.

Starmer appoints former Blair and Brown aide in bid for Downing Street reset

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says that Wednesday's Budget will embrace the 'harsh light of fiscal reality' - but insists that 'better days are ahead' for Britain.

Starmer insists 'better days are ahead' as PM says Budget will be 'harsh reality' unlike 1997 and 2010
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has urged the public to be on the lookout for 'cheap posh cheese' after more than 22 tonnes of cheddar was stolen by fraudsters.

Jamie Oliver appeals for public to look out for 'cheap posh cheese' after massive 22-tonne cheddar heist
Donald Trump is hosting a massive rally in Madison Square Garden - as the former president is set to lay out his closing argument before next week's election.

Trump holds massive rally in Madison Square Garden as candidate sets out final election argument
Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

Labour MP suspended from party after footage appears to show him punching man in face

Labour MP Mike Amesbury says he is cooperating with police investigating reports of an assault involving the backbencher.

New footage emerges appearing to show Labour MP Mike Amesbury punching man in face

The accident took place on the A451

Baby dies aged three weeks in horror car crash, as man charged with causing death by dangerous driving
Amy Dowden

Strictly star Amy Dowden rushed to hospital after 'medical emergency' backstage at live show
Adele and Celine Dion hug

Adele breaks down in tears as she hugs Celine Dion after spotting her in the crowd at her show
File photo of migrants attempting to make the Channel crossing

Man dies after migrant boat crossing the English Channel deflates on Sunday morning

Snow could return to the UK next week

Snow 'on the way' to UK as early as next week, as forecasters give verdict on where it could fall

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears
King Charles visits Samao

Pictured: King Charles drinks narcotic kava and is gifted whole pig in traditional Samoan welcoming ceremony

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News