German anti-Islam activist stabbed in face during YouTube livestream in Germany says it was ‘like an apocalypse’

Michael Stuerzenberger

By Charlie Duffield

An anti-Islam campaigner who was stabbed at a far-Right rally in Germany described the rampage as an "absolute nightmare".

Michael Stuerzenberger is a German anti-Islam activist and was injured in the attack, alongside a police officer and four others, when the knifeman attacked in Mannheim on Friday.

Mr Stuerzenberger was seen getting ready to speak to a small crowd on a YouTube livestream earlier in the morning.

He was taken to hospital and had successful surgery on the stabbing injuries to his face.

A 25-year-old man from Afghanistan was shot and wounded by police, released from hospital and kept in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Stuerzenberger told BILD: "It was like an apocalypse. He was stabbing me, even when I was lying on the floor and was trying to fight him off with my feet.

"It really was a nightmare. Every attack is an attack against all of us, against our free democratic state and those who ensure our security. Who attacks a police officer launches an attack against all of us."

Speaking of his attack, he said: "We were about to start the event when he suddenly came storming at us like a hurricane and stabbed one after the other. It was insane. I guess even the police were surprised."

He explained: "He stabbed my thigh which someone immediately isolated. One stab wound above the knee, it could have been worse. Another on the side of the chest, my upper arm is injured and three stab wounds to the head. My upper lip was cut and I have a deep cut to my jaw."

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed [for the police officer] and hope that everything goes well," he added.

The 59-year-old shared a picture of himself on his Telegram channel from his hospital bed, revealing a long, bandaged cut on his upper lip and cheek.

In another interview with Deutschland-Kurier, he said: "I'm alright given the circumstances. I'm happy for all involved that yesterday went somewhat mild. There could have been deaths. It was really bad what the Afghan did with his knife.

"I've seen parts of the videos and the stab in the neck, twice, of the police officer. Hope his life is not in danger anymore. It was a clear attempted murder. Seven or eight stab wounds for me, one near lung, a bit closer and that would have been it."

He added: "He definitely had [combat experience] when you look at the footage. It was a strike like lightning, so fast, I obviously got really deep wounds, you can see if from the side of my jaw."

At approximately 11:35am on Friday, chaos broke out when a man who wore a dark hooded jacket, green shirt and tracksuit bottoms went on a rampage with a knife, injuring six people such as Mr Stuerzenberger, who was wrestled to the ground and stabbed in the face and leg.

The additional victims were five men aged 25, 36, 42 and 54.

Police came almost straight away and one officer jumped on one of the victims confusingly, which granted the attacker a moment to stab the back of the policeman's neck.

His colleagues were heard screaming "throw the knife away!"

Yet the knifeman was not responding, and officers opened fire from near point blank range.

In a follow-up video from the incident, several people were pictured involved in a bust-up closely to signs signalling an anti-Israel protest.

Having thrown multiple overarm punches, at least two police lunged towards the man, until he was knocked off his feet.

Officers appeared to intercept the man, thinking he was the assailant having seen him beating up multiple individuals

The attack was live-streamed on YouTube, and a 25-year-old man has been kept in custody by a German court on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the knife attack.