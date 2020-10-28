German bars and restaurants could close in circuit break lockdown

28 October 2020, 12:43

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks sideways wearing a face mask
The chancellor warned this week that Germany could soon be in a “difficult position” with regards to the number of intensive care beds. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Chancellor Angela Merkel is pushing for Germany to introduce a circuit break lockdown in November - closing bars, restaurants and leisure facilities, but keeping schools open.

In an online meeting with the regional leaders, who largely set their own coronavirus rules, Mrs Merkel is expected to make the case for a ‘lockdown-lite’, as cases rise across Europe.

The chancellor warned this week that Germany could soon be in a “difficult position” with regards to the number of intensive care beds.

On Tuesday the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control agency, reported 11,409 new cases in 24 hours, almost twice as many as the previous week.

German newspaper Deutsche Welle reports that two weeks ago, when infection rates were around 2,000 per day, Chancellor Merkel was accused of fear mongering for warning that Germany could see 19,000 daily cases by Christmas.

Coronavirus related deaths in the country have also risen, with 85 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours.

In addition to closing hospitality venues, Chancellor Merkel is also pushing for people to only be able to socialise with members of one other household, with gyms, cinemas and theatres also shuttered.

Although the decision will depend on the outcome of discussions with local leaders, German paper Bild reports the restrictions are likely to be implemented from November 4th to the end of the month.

Ahead of the meeting the Chancellor’s spokesperson, Steffen Seibert, said everyone involved in discussions was aware that “every day counts”.

Some leaders have pushed for the German government to go further, with the deputy leader of Mrs Merkel’s CDU party, Thomas Strobl, telling Pioneer news website that they should consider “closing down everything” for a week.

However, business leaders representing hotels and travel operators have warned more than half of their sector could be bankrupted, The Times reports.

The rise in cases in Germany comes as governments across Europe are facing even greater increases in cases and deaths.

French President Emmanuel Macron is also holding discussions on Wednesday to decide on tougher restrictions in the country as cases surge.

The president is expected to announce a second national lockdown during a televised address to the nation at 8pm on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, France reported more than 33,400 new cases and 523 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, though the true number is thought to be 100,000 cases per day.

Intensive care patients have increased to 2,918, more than half of the country's overall capacity of 5,800.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish leaders condemn Charlie Hebdo cartoon of President Erdogan
Charles Michel

Michel calls for common EU tests and tracing as new restrictions considered
The UK's coronavirus second wave could be worse than the first, Sage has warned

UK's second Covid wave could be deadlier than the first, Sage warns
A woman in a mask walks past a sign reading: 'What's On! In Nottingham'

Cancer operations cancelled in Nottingham due to ‘pressure’ on ICU
Police chiefs have warned they may have to intervene at Christmas

Anger at police commissioner’s claim officers could break up Christmas parties
Mexico Tropical Weather

Louisiana prepares for storm surge as Zeta regains hurricane strength

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Childcare rules and restrictions in Covid tier system explained

Tier 1, 2 and 3 childcare rules and bubbles explained

Restaurants across the country offered free school meals to kids over half term

Free school meals: How to find out who’s offering food this half term
Donald Trump And Joe Biden faced off in Tenessee

US presidential debate: Who won? The key things you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien's message for those accusing Covid scientists of "scaremongering"

James O'Brien's message for those accusing Covid scientists of "scaremongering"
Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas

Former Chief Constable brands it "nonsense" that police will charge homes at Christmas
Minister says 'too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas

'Too early to say' how Covid lockdowns could affect Christmas, minister tells LBC
Migrant crisis: "Only solution is UK and France join forces to target trafficking gangs"

Migrant crisis: "Only solution is UK and France join forces to target trafficking gangs"
'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican

'Can you be proud of your candidate?': Iain Dale challenges pro-Trump Republican
Labour Shadow Equalities Minister responds to 'worrying' stop-and-search figures

Stop-and-search figures are 'worrying', says Labour Shadow Equalities Minister

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London