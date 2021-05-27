German scientists "solve" Covid vaccine blood clot side effect

27 May 2021, 08:15 | Updated: 27 May 2021, 08:25

German scientists say they can fix the issue of why some vaccines cause blood clots (File image)
German scientists say they can fix the issue of why some vaccines cause blood clots (File image). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

German scientists have said they have discovered why some Covid-19 vaccines can lead to the extremely rare side effect of blood clots.

The team have said the key to the blood clots is in the common cold virus that is used in some vaccines to deliver the spike protein of Covid-19 into the body.

The mRNA vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech do not use this delivery system and there have been no blood clotting cases linked to those jabs.

The team of German scientist have said they can advise manufacturers including AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson on how to tweak their vaccines to avoid it.

READ MORE: France to impose new quarantine measures on UK visitors amid concern over Indian variant

READ MORE: Hancock to face MPs after Cummings' claim he should have been sacked

The UK has begun offering anyone under the age of 40 a choice of vaccines where available, as a result of the extremely rare side effect.

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been linked to 309 clotting cases and 56 deaths in the UK out of 33 million jabs given.

Researchers at Goethe University of Frankfurt and Ulm University, in Helmholtz made the breakthrough, according to the Financial Times.

Dr Rolf Marschalek, a professor at Goethe University, worked on the research. He explained: "When these...virus genes are in the nucleus they can create some problems."

He said the vaccine should be genetically modified so the spike protein doesn't "split apart" when it enters our cells.

"[J&J] is trying to optimize its vaccine now," he told the Financial Times.

"With the data we have in our hands we can tell the companies how to mutate these sequences, coding for the spike protein in a way that prevents unintended splice reactions."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Traffic clogs a main road as residents try to flee Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Thousands evacuate DR Congo city after more volcanic activity
A medical syringe

Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline Covid-19 vaccine enters final trials

All adults in Northern Ireland can book a vaccine jab

All adults become eligible for a Covid vaccine in Northern Ireland
Traffic is controlled at a Covid-19 testing facility in Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne set for fourth lockdown as Covid cluster in Australian city grows
Robert Jenrick spoke to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Jenrick tells LBC: PM acted 'in best interests of the country' after Cummings' evidence
A man walks to the entrance of Ohio’s Covid-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University

Ohio announces first million dollar vaccine lottery winner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock

Cummings allegations: Nick Ferrari questions minister over fate of Matt Hancock
Jeremy Corbyn 'doesn't believe Jewish people are a race', claims Dame Maureen Lipman

Jeremy Corbyn 'doesn't believe Jewish people are a race', claims Maureen Lipman
The PM's former adviser was speaking to MPs earlier

'Crass, vulgar, egotist': Furious caller launches blistering attack on Dominic Cummings
Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'

Covid: Emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller demands 'justice and the truth'
The exchange happened following evidence from Dominic Cummings to MPs

'My dad should still be alive': Grieving daughter reacts to Cummings' evidence
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 26/05 Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London