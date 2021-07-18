Europe flooding death toll passes 180 as rescue efforts continue

By Joe Cook

The death toll from flash flooding in Germany and Belgium has surpassed 180, as the cleanup continues and rescue workers dig deeper into debris to search for victims.

Police in Germany say the death toll has risen to 155 confirmed dead, with Belgium also confirming 27 casualties, but there are fears the numbers could still rise.

As the flood waters recede, the German military has been using armoured vehicles to clear away cars and trucks overwhelmed by the water, with rescue workers checking inside vehicles for casualties.

It comes after days of heavy rain turned normally minor rivers and streets into raging torrents this week and caused the disastrous flooding that swept away cars, destroyed homes and trapped residents.

Communication links in some places are still down - meaning it's hard to know how many of the hundreds still missing are victims or are just unreachable.

There were fears the weather could worsen but the water is receding in many affected parts.

German tanks have been brought in to clear stranded vehicles. Picture: PA

A woman walks past a tunnel filled with garbage after floods in Verviers, Belgium. Picture: PA

A man helps with the cleanup by carrying rubbish and debris after heavy rain and flooding along the Erft in Bad Münstereifel, Germany. Picture: PA

Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to visit Schuld, one of the hardest hit villages in Germany, on Sunday, having returned from a trip to America.

She is set to discuss plans on how to rebuild the country with regional and federal authorities later this week. Her finance minister has estimated at least 300 million euros (£257 million) of immediate aid is needed.

She said earlier in the week from the White House in the US: "My thoughts at this time are with those back home, from here I want to send them a sign of condolence and solidarity.

"I hope my messages reach my European colleagues, who can show solidarity with Germany and offer their help.

"Hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe, their houses were literally death traps, small rivers turned into flooded, devastating rivers.

"My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing and I include Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands who have also suffered from flooding."

An excavator throws an electrical appliance onto the huge mountain of equipment damaged by the flood in Kordel, Germany. Picture: PA

Angela Merkel is set to visit the village of Schuld which was decimated by the flooding. Picture: PA

On Saturday, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with rescue workers and residents of the heard-hit town of Erfstadt.

"A lot of people have lost everything they spent their lives building up - their possessions, their home, the roof over their heads," he told reports.

"It may only be possible to clear up in weeks how much damage needs to be compensated.

"Many people here in these regions have nothing left but their hope, and we must not disappoint this hope."

On Saturday, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with rescue workers and residents of the heard-hit town of Erfstadt. Picture: PA

Residents of Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, have been left picking up the pieces of their lives. Picture: PA

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands inspect the damage caused by extreme flooding in Valkenburg. Picture: PA

There has also been mass flooding in the southern part of the Netherlands.

Naomi Nolte from the Netherlands Red Cross said their teams are now "moving further up north to make sure all the people here are at least in physical safety, making sure that they have shelter and food".

"This is really when the rebuilding starts because those homes have been flooded, maybe cars have been damaged,"she added.