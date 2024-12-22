Germany 'were warned about suspect', by Saudis as man appears in court and nation mourns Christmas market victims

Hundreds gathered to pay tribute on Saturday night.
Hundreds gathered to pay tribute on Saturday night. Picture: Alamy

Germany was warned 'four times' about the extremist views of the Magdeburg car attack suspect, Saudi Arabian officials say.

Five people were killed in the attack, four women and one 9-year-old, in the city 80 miles west of Berlin at a Christmas market on Friday night.

More than 200 people were injured, according to city officials.

A 50-year-old man accused of the attack appeared in court on Sunday morning and has been remanded in custody.

Taleb al-Abdulmohsen, a 50-year-old doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006, is being held on suspicion of the attack.

Magdeburg Christmas market pays tribute with candles and flowers after car-ramming attack. Picture: Getty

Saudi officials told The Times that they had warned German officials about Abdulmohsen's views more than once.

It is believed the perpetrator was acting alone and was not previously known to security forces.

Abdulmohsen reportedly described himself as an ex-Muslim, was a vocal supporter of the German far-right AfD party and shared dozens of posts online criticising Islam.

He also is reported to have accused the German authorities of failing to combat the “Islamism of Europe”.

Far-right protests took place in Magdeburg on Saturday night with groups holding “Remigration now!” signs.

During the attack the car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market around 7:04pm and ploughed into shoppers in the eastern German city of Magdeburg.

The car, thought to have been a dark-coloured BMW, reportedly crashed through barriers protecting the market. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on Saturday, the region's minister confirmed Taleb A held "Islamophobic views" while some outlets have reported he tweeted about "murdering Germans."

Saxony-Anhalt's interior minister, Tamara Zieschang, told reporters the suspect has been practising medicine in Bernburg, about 23 miles (36km) south of Magdeburg.

The car used in the attack was a rental vehicle registered to Munich.

Video thought to be of the incident shows a car ploughing through shoppers surrounded by stalls on either side, leaving dozens of people on the floor.

Different footage shows onlookers trying to help those on the floor.

A woman holds a candle as others watch a prayer ceremony on large screens set outside the Magdeburg Dom church, the day after a terror attack that has left five people dead in a Christmas market. Picture: Getty

Hundreds gathered in the German town on Saturday night, as a candle-lit vigil was held to honour the five victims of the vicious attack.

In attendance was German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who had visited the site of the attack earlier in the day.

Elsewhere in the town, far-right protestors gathered, demanding "remigration now."

Flowers and candles are placed outside St. John's Church near a Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening. Picture: Alamy

Police said the car was driven “at least 400 meters across the Christmas market”.

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families. We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours."

Visiting the site of the attack on Saturday, Scholz branded it a "terrible, insane act."

He said there is “no place more peaceful and cheerful than a Christmas market,” and warned the "full force" of the law will come down on the alleged attacker.

"What a terrible act it is to injure and kill so many people there with such brutality.

"We have now learned that there are over 200 who were injured. Five have died so far, an incredible number, almost 40 are so seriously injured that we have to be very worried about them."

Tributes from world leaders and celebrities have poured in following the incident.

The German foreign minister said: "The images from Magdeburg shock me deeply. For families and friends who wanted to spend time together at the Christmas market, nothing is as it was.

"My deepest sympathy goes out to the victims and their families. My thanks to the rescue workers and helpers."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said: "My thoughts today are with the victims of the brutal and cowardly act in Magdeburg.

"My condolences go out to the family and friends, my thanks to the police and rescue workers.

"This act of violence must be investigated and severely punished."

French President Emmanuel Macron said: "Deeply shocked by the horror that struck the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany this evening.

"My thoughts are with the victims, the injured, and their loved ones and families. France shares the pain of the German people and expresses its full solidarity."

A woman lays down a cuddly toy at the memorial site at St. John's Church in Magdeburg. Picture: Alamy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said: "I am deeply shocked by the brutal attack on the defenseless crowd at the Christmas market in Magdeburg.

"I stand with the entire government, the families of the victims, the injured and all the German people. Violence must have no place in our democracies."

UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “I am horrified by the atrocious attack in Magdeburg tonight.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those affected.“We stand with the people of Germany.”

England captain and Bayern Munich star Harry Kane took to X and wrote: “Hearing news of the tragedy in Magdeburg puts things in perspective and on nights like this football isn’t what’s most important.

“My thoughts and condolences are with all those affected by the horrific tragedy.”

Magdeburg resident Dorin Steffen told dpa that she was at a concert in a nearby church when she heard the sirens. The cacophony was so loud "you had to assume that something terrible had happened", she said.

She called the attack "a dark day" for the city.

"We are shaking," Ms Steffen said. "Full of sympathy for the relatives, also in the hope that nothing has happened to our relatives, friends and acquaintances."

The attack reverberated far beyond Magdeburg, with Mr Haseloff calling it a catastrophe for the city, state and country. He said flags would be lowered to half-staff in Saxony-Anhalt and that the federal government planned to do the same.

"It is really one of the worst things one can imagine, particularly in connection with what a Christmas market should bring," the governor said.

