Germany floods: Villages evacuated over fears dam will break as landslide causes more deaths

16 July 2021, 15:36 | Updated: 16 July 2021, 15:38

Floods have caused devastation in Germany
Floods have caused devastation in Germany. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Several villages have been evacuated in Germany amid fears a dam could break during the devastating floods.

Authorities told people living in that part of Rhine-Sieg county, south of Cologne, to leave because they are below the Steinbach reservoir, Associated Press reports.

At least 110 people have died in the floods across Germany and Belgium, with the Netherlands and Luxembourg also affected.

More than 1,000 people are feared to be missing.

Read more: At least 110 dead and 1,000 missing in devastating floods that hit Germany and Belgium

Meanwhile, several people died in a landslide in North Rhine Westphalia state, authorities said on Friday.

The state has recorded a death toll of 43, while 60 people have been reported dead in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The Local's German news site said Cologne's local authority reported that "houses were largely swept away by the water and some collapsed".

"Several people are missing," it added.

The exact number of dead was not confirmed but the authority said "rescue is not possible in many cases" and a disaster control team was at the scene, The Local reported.

Thousands are thought to have left their homes since the downpour began on Wednesday, and LBC's Europe Correspondent Lucy Hough said rescue efforts "are far from over" ahead of the bad weather forecast on Friday and through the weekend.

Speaking in Washington, German chancellor Angela Merkel said: "My thoughts at this time are with those back home, from here I want to send them a sign of condolence and solidarity. I hope my messages reach my European colleagues, who can show solidarity with Germany and offer their help," she told reporters.

Homes have been evacuated as residents flee the flooding
Homes have been evacuated as residents flee the flooding. Picture: Alamy

"Hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe, their houses were literally death traps, small rivers turned into flooded, devastating rivers.

"My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing and I include Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands who have also suffered from flooding."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham has cancelled dozens of operations at the last minute as Covid patients filled up the ICU wards.

Major English hospital cancels vital operations as Covid admissions rise
Three people have died following a crash on the A1 in County Durham on Thursday evening.

Three die after tragic A1 crash involving several vehicles in County Durham
Around one people in 95 tested positive last week, ONS figures show

England's Covid cases surge with 1 in every 95 people infected
The European Union's top court has ruled that Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs in the workplace.

Muslim women can now be banned from wearing hijabs at work, EU court rules
The number of people being told to isolate by the NHS Covid-19 app has risen significantly over the last month.

NHS Covid app 'pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self isolate
The Big Butterfly Count kicks off today

Public urged to count butterflies after fears cold weather has caused numbers to decline

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms
'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Ex-Cop hits out at police who 'don't care about normal crime'

Ex-cop says police are 'too busy policing Covid crime to deal with things that matter'
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Riot police checking a child is self-isolating, does that make you proud to be British?'
The app has causes woe for thousands

The NHS app is 'wrecking the economy', Lord Bilimoria says

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

'It was incoherent': Iain Dale blasts Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' speech

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London