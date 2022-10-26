Get rid of self-checkouts, 'quirky' signs and email receipts to help people with dementia, report says

26 October 2022, 10:38 | Updated: 26 October 2022, 10:46

High street stores need to be arranged more like traditional corner shops or risk losing customers with memory problems, a report has recommended.
High street stores need to be arranged more like traditional corner shops or risk losing customers with memory problems, a report has recommended.

By Chris Samuel

High street stores need to be arranged more like traditional corner shops or risk losing customers with memory problems, a report has recommended.

The proliferation of self-checkouts with multiple questions at the till, chip-and-pin cards and email receipts, can discourage some older people from shopping, experts fear.

Aisles that all look the same, moving groceries to different areas of the store, and confusing toilets signs make matters worse for shoppers.

A report from the International Longevity Centre (ILC) on dementia and the high street says all shops should set up calm, quiet periods for people who find shopping difficult.

'Slow shopping' sessions have been introduced in some Sainsbury's and Tesco stores, allowing customers extra time to find their money, bag shopping or ask for assistance from staff.

The think-tank had praise for initiatives that bring in 'the slower-paced, more personal environments of smaller, local shops'.

It's believed there's a huge commercial incentive for companies to implement these changes, with researchers pointing out that consumer spending could rise by £948million a year if stores were made more welcoming to shoppers with memory problems and cognitive impairment.

However, currently, one in four people stop shopping as soon as they receive a dementia diagnosis.

Self-checkouts can be an issue, as people memory problems can inadvertently walk out with items they've forgotten to pay for, or walk away after using their contactless card, the ILC warns.

It's also unhelpful when there's low lighting at the checkout, which could make it difficult to distinguish between coins, or 'quirky signs to distinguish ladies' and gents' toilets'.

The report highlights that shops can be an overwhelming environment for some older people, and quotes an area manager for a large retailer who is also a carer for her mum.

She said: 'My mum would struggle if she was asked too many questions at the till… our team members ask a lot of questions.

'Like 'Oh, would you like a 10p carrier bag? Would you like an email a receipt? Or a paper receipt?'

'Those kinds of things we need to be aware of... because it could make my mum feel very confused.'

There are various elements of the shopping experience which could be simplified for people with dementia.

This includes design, as for people who have advanced dementia, zigzag floor patterns may look like cracks or snakes, and black patches can often look like holes, and shiny surfaces and patterns can be disorientating.

Overhead signs can be hard to see, and it can be confusing if colour is used inconsistently for different signs.

The report says: 'Layout changes can make it difficult to locate products or services people could previously find.'

High street recommendations include stores providing virtual online tours so people with dementia can familiarise themselves with the store and plan their route.

With self-checkouts increasingly common, more staff could be freed up to assist people with dementia, the report says.

Solo shoppers feel more confident when there's a staff member willing to act as a 'personal shopper', accompanying them to help locate and purchase the items they want.

It's hoped that in future shops could be given 'kitemarks' to show whether they're dementia-friendly and that people with memory impairments could give the service they receive a rating on a Tripadvisor-esque website.

The report is based on interviews with people living with dementia, carers and retail staff, in addition to focus groups and discussions with charities.

