'Get the f*** out': Logan Mwangi's teen killer screams at police as they arrest him

By Lauren Lewis

Shocking new footage shows Logan Mwangi's 14-year-old stepbrother telling police to "get the f*** out" of his room as they arrested him on suspicion of the five-year-old's murder.

Craig Mulligan was yesterday detained for a minimum of 15 years after being found guilty of the youngster's murder, which took place in July 2021, when he was 13.

Video filmed on the body cams of South Wales Police around 6:30pm on 1 August shows the teenager arguing with officers as they arrested him, his stepfather John Cole, 40, and stepmother Angharad Williamson, 31, at a home in Bridgend, South Wales.

Mulligan, dressed in black trousers and a grey Marvel t-shirt, calmly calls out to Williamson that he is "under arrest" and is told by his stepmother to "just do as you're told please".

But he then turns to police to "get the f*** out" of his room, adding "I'm not messing".

The 14-year-old moved into Cole and Williamson's home only five days before Logan was killed after the couple won custody in the family courts, despite Mulligan having previously threatened to kill the five-year-old.

The footage was released yesterday ahead of an ITV documentary, The Murder of Logan Mwangi, which aired last night, on the investigation which provides unprecedented access to the South Wales Police probe.

Shocking new footage shows Logan Mwangi's 14-year-old stepbrother Craig Mulligan telling police to "get the f*** out" of his room as they arrested him on suspicion of the five-year-old's murder. Picture: Alamy

Separate footage shows Mulligan, wearing a prison-issued grey tracksuit bottoms and top, being interviewed by police.

He tells officers: "I woke up in the middle of the night. Then dad come (sic) into the living room with me. I know we weren't meant to do it but we grabbed some of the rubbish in the back garden and we chucked it in the river.

"It was all in black bags and everything. I don't know what was in the bags, I can't remember. Then about 20 minutes after we went back out to check whether they had gone down.

"We didn't say anything. We were trying to be as quiet as we can because we didn't want to wake Logan or Angharad. I don't know whether Logan was still there at that point because we didn't look."

The documentary then reveals Williamson has "broken", telling police Cole and Mulligan attacked Logan.

Mulligan, speaking in a later interview after the revelation, then tells police: "Can you tell my mum to f*** off for me?"

Asked why, he said: "Because she’s trying to blame me and my dad for everything when we haven’t done anything.

"Neither has my dad. Now I’m just sick of this. She’s just saying whatever she wants to get out of the **** herself."

Angharad Williamson (left) and John Cole (right) pictured in court sketches. Picture: Alamy

Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park on the morning of 31 July 2021. Picture: Alamy

Mulligan, Cole and Williamson were convicted of killing the little boy in Sarn, Bridgend, South Wales, in April, following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.

Cole was yesterday told he would spend at least 29 years behind bars while Williamson would serve a minimum of 28 years' imprisonment.

Mulligan, who is the stepson of Cole, was told he would serve a minimum of 15 years.

Both Williamson and Mulligan were convicted of a further charge of perverting the course of justice - an offence Cole had admitted before trial.

Logan, a previously "smiling, cheerful little boy", was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park on the morning of 31 July 2021.

Police found him partially submerged, wearing dinosaur pyjama bottoms and a Spider-Man top just 250 metres from his home.

The youngster had suffered 56 external cuts and bruises, and "catastrophic" internal injuries, which were likened to a high-speed road accident.

