Ghislaine Maxwell describes Prince Andrew as a 'dear friend' in interview from prison

Ghislaine Maxwell with sex offender and former financier Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The convicted sex trafficker and ex-partner of Jeffrey Epstein said she feels "so bad" about the Duke of York's media treatment.

Ghislaine Maxwell has described Prince Andrew as a "dear friend", stating: "I care about him."

In an interview conducted from her prison in New York, the convicted sex trafficker insisted that Andrew is innocent.

She told the Mail on Sunday: "I feel so bad for him. I follow what is happening to him."

Maxwell also suggested the infamous image of Andrew with Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who sued Andrew before reaching a settlement in March, was faked.

She said: “I don’t recognise that picture and I don’t believe it is a real picture.”

In 2015 Maxwell had confirmed the picture's authenticity in a letter to her lawyers.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre (centre) and Ghislaine Maxwell. Picture: Alamy

The interview will come as a major embarrassment for the Duke of York, who has sought to distance himself from Epstein's notorious trafficking ring.

He repeatedly appeared alongside Epstein, even visiting his New York home after the financier's conviction for child prostitution in 2008.

The Duke of York strenuously denies any wrongdoing and has never been charged with any crimes.

Maxwell began a 20-year prison sentence in June.

She further said of Andrew: 'I accept that this friendship could not survive my conviction. He is paying such a price for the association. I consider him a dear friend. I care about him."

Asked if she may resume her friendship with Andrew after her release, she said: “I don’t have an expectation. People who I have been friends with, and very close friends with … I can’t think about what they will want to do or not do.”