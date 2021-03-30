Ghislaine Maxwell facing new sex trafficking charges in US court case

30 March 2021, 06:43 | Updated: 30 March 2021, 06:48

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing new sex trafficking charges
Ghislaine Maxwell is facing new sex trafficking charges. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Ghislaine Maxwell is facing new sex trafficking charges in the US as prosecutors expand their case against the former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein.

A fourth alleged victim has been added to the case, while the new charges include sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor.

The 59-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of helping disgraced financier Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and the separate charge of lying about her role.

However, the prosecution has added new charges - in a rewritten indictment returned by a grand jury in Manhattan federal court - that allege the conspiracy occurred between 1994 and 2004.

The fourth alleged victim is a girl who has claimed to have suffered abuse at the hands of Epstein between 2001 and 2004 at his property in Palm Beach, Florida, starting when she was just 14 years old.

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell denied £21.2 million bail package

Podcast: Hunting Ghislaine: LBC podcast investigating the life of Maxwell

Prosecutors said Maxwell groomed the girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein, who killed himself at a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019, in multiple ways.

These included giving the girl lingerie, handing her hundreds of dollars in cash and encouraging her to recruit other young females to provide "sexualised massages" to Epstein.

The previous indictment, returned after Maxwell's arrest in July, had limited her alleged crimes to a three-year period in the 1990s.

Earlier this year, the 59-year-old's lawyers challenged the charges against her, saying they were obtained unjustly and did not properly allege crimes.

Read more: LBC podcast Hunting Ghislaine set to become TV series

Read more: Bombshell dossier on Maxwell's links to Epstein released by US judge

They said the indictment also violated an agreement federal prosecutors made 12 years ago not to charge Epstein or those who worked for him.

In a letter to a judge on Monday, prosecutors acknowledged the rewritten indictment may require defence lawyers to supplement their arguments to dismiss charges.

However, the government also promised not to bring another rewritten indictment against her if lawyers do not request to postpone a trial scheduled for 12 July.

Maxwell has been kept in a federal jail without release after a judge rejected bail packages three times, the last of which included offers to renounce her citizenships in the UK and France, to be kept in place by armed guards and to post $28.5 million (£20.7 million) in assets.

She has appealed against the bail rejections.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Derek Chauvin

Jurors shown video of George Floyd gasping for breath at ex-officer’s trial
Kate Green and Jess Phillips wrote to Gavin Williamson demanding an inquiry.

Everyone's Invited: Investigate abuse claims in schools immediately, Government urged
Hong Kong China

China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

Wetherspoon's announcement will create 2,000 new jobs, the firm said

Wetherspoon to invest £145m in new pubs and upgrades creating 2,000 jobs
Egypt Suez Canal

Investigation under way after cargo ship freed in Suez Canal

Sir Lenny Henry has written a letter to black Britons to encourage them to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

Sir Lenny Henry pens letter urging black Britons to ‘take the Covid jab’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mixed race caller recalls being asked to choose team in 'black vs white' football match

Mixed race caller recalls being asked to choose team in 'black vs white' football match
Covid: Opening indoor spaces will be 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member

Covid: Next stage of PM's roadmap is 'much more problematic', warns SAGE member
David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Sajid Javid responds to calls to drop BAME label

Sajid Javid responds to calls to scrap label 'BAME'

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe

'We can't let our guard down': Virologist backs travel restrictions from Europe
Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

Western nations must 'act collectively' to curb Chinese aggression, ex-Australian PM says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London