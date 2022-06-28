Ghislaine Maxwell jailed for 20 years over sex trafficking

28 June 2022, 19:33 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 19:56

Maxwell has been jailed
Maxwell has been jailed. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Will Taylor

Disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been jailed for 20 years for sex trafficking and her "pivotal" role in allowing Jeffrey Epstein to abuse girls.

The former girlfriend of the dead paedophile financier was jailed on Tuesday, when she was also fined $750,000 (£615,000).

Maxwell, who lured girls to massage rooms for Epstein to abuse, was dressed in prisoner's clothing as she listened to her sentencing hearing on Tuesday, having entered the New York courtroom with shackles around her feet.

She apologised to her victims and said she hoped her sentencing would allow them "peace and finality" after the court heard emotional testimony from the women.

She said she "empathised deeply with all the victims in this case" and that Epstein "fooled all of those in his orbit".

Her association with him would "permanently stain" her, she added, claiming she felt it was "the biggest regret of my life that I ever met him".

"His victims considered him a mentor, friend, lover. Jeffrey Epstein should have stood before you. In 2005. In 2009. And again in 2019. But today it is for me to be sentenced."

Maxwell was convicted in December of five offences including sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The crimes happened between 1994 and 2004.

She showed no emotion as the sentence was passed.

Maxwell was jailed for 20 years for sex trafficking crimes
Maxwell was jailed for 20 years for sex trafficking crimes. Picture: Alamy

The 60-year-old, apologising to victims before the sentencing, had said: "I'm sorry for the pain that you have experienced."

"I hope my conviction brings closure. I hope it brings peace and finality. I also acknowledge the pain this case has brought to those that l love.

"It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom that this day brings a terrible chapter to an end.

"May this day help you travel from the darkness into the light."

U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan "a very significant sentence is necessary" and she wanted to send an "unmistakable message" that such crimes would be punished.

She said Maxwell "repeatedly, and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to traffic young girls, some the age of 14."

"Epstein was central to this scheme" but Maxwell was not sentenced "as a proxy" for him, the judge said, adding: "The defendant's conduct... was heinous and predatory.

"Ms Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating sexual abuse."

Victims Sarah Ransome, Elizabeth Stein, Annie Farmer and the accuser known as "Kate" were all in the courtroom, as war Scotty David, the juror whose remarks about sexual abuse he suffered caused controversy after the trial.

Maxwell did not look at Ms Farmer as she spoke.

Ms Ransome's victim impact statement said she "was nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat and soul used to entertain Epstein, Maxwell and others" during the abuse she suffered, once considering jumping into shark-infested waters to escape it.

Maxwell, pictured in 2020, was fined $750,000
Maxwell, pictured in 2020, was fined $750,000. Picture: Getty

Outside court, she said: "Ghislaine must die in prison. I've been in hell and back for the past 17 years."

"Kate", who is British, said today was the first day she was not afraid and said: "Ghislaine's lack of remorse and blatant refusal to take responsibility for her crimes towards us is her final insult.

"Someone who even had a difficult or abusive father does not excuse sex trafficking of minors.

"A lack of remorse or responsibility from Ghislaine is exactly how we can tell that she doesn't think what she did was wrong.

"She is not sorry and she would do it again."

"Kate" said after knowing Maxwell for years, she thought her to be "kind and generous until she does not get what she wants", branding her a "manipulative, cruel and merciless person".

She said Maxwell and Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019, were "partners in crime together and they molested these kids together", Ms Moe said.

Read more: Hunting Ghislaine: The Trial - John Sweeney returns

Asking for a sentence of decades, she told the court: "Her victims were vulnerable kids who found themselves alone in giant mansions, exploited by adults they thought would help them.

"What kind of person teaches a 16-year-old girl to massage the feet of a middle-aged man? What kind of person tells a 14-year-old girl how a grown man likes his penis to be touched?

"These are the actions of a person who is indifferent to the suffering of other human beings."

Virginia Giuffre should be considered a minor victim in the conspiracy despite not being named on the indictment, it was ruled in court before sentencing.

This article is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Margaret Thatcher statue attack blamed on 'misogyny' by feminist campaigner

Alcatraz escapees could still be alive

Three prisoners feared dead after Alcatraz escape could still be alive

Nick Kyrgios was involved in a number of prickly chats with line judges

'I don't boo when they're scanning their shopping': bad boy's rant at Wimbledon

The clip shows panicked civilians in a nearby park

Harrowing new footage emerges of Putin's terror strike on shopping centre

Exclusive
HMIC cited multiple failings including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer

Met Police to be placed in 'special measures' following 'catalogue of failures'

Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole was commended for his "courage and determination"

'We've got to save her': Hero's final words before jumping into Thames to try and save woman
Former Nazi concentration camp guard covers his face as he arrives at a gym used as a makeshift courtroom

Nazi guard, 101, jailed for five years for serving in concentration camp

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that an independent Scotland would be better off and that she hopes the Conservative government lose the next election.

Sturgeon sets out date for proposed second Scottish independence referendum next year

Paying for petrol with contactless card and fuel tank symbol

What is the petrol price app? How to find the cheapest fuel in your area

Mary Mara during 2006 Los Angeles Film Festival

ER and Law & Order actress Mary Mara dies aged 61 after drowning in New York river

Police seized a speaker belonging to Stop Brexit Man Steve Bray

Police swoop to seize Stop Brexit Man’s speaker under new law banning 'noisy protests'

GPs are going on strike over a new contract

GPs vote for industrial action over Saturday working after doctors demand 30% pay hike

Exclusive
Beth Coles claims she was told by a staff member that breastfeeding in the car park was "inappropriate".

Mum breastfeeding her baby in Sainsbury's car park told it was 'inappropriate' by staff member
British Army Chief General Sir Patrick Sanders (left) has said the UK must be ready for war with Russia (inset, President Putin) as reports emerged that the Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has called for a boost to military spending.

'Don't appease Putin': Britain must be ready for war with Russia, army chief warns

Lewis Hamilton was described by Nelson Piquet using a racist Brazilian term

'Time for action': Lewis Hamilton hits back after Nelson Piquet used N-word slur

The school has said pupils can wear skirts in summer.

School brings in rules which mean in hot weather boys can wear skirts but not shorts

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump was told protesters had weapons on January 6, former aide says
Dog in Drainage Pipe

New York trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog
Workers at the scene where an Amtrak train was derailed after striking a lorry

Four killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US state
France New Parliament

French parliament elects Braun-Pivet as new speaker

Migrant Deaths

50 migrants die after lorry trailer abandoned in Texas heat

Migrants in Spain

Spanish PM blames traffickers and migrants for deaths at border in Morocco
John Hinckley Jr

Hinckley says he is sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan

Ukrainian shopping centre

Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre
Colombia Prison Fire

Fire kills 49 following riot at prison in Colombia

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Two – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Adding artificial fibres to grass could see Wimbledon-style courts around world

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London