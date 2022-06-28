Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced for sex trafficking girls for Jeffrey Epstein

28 June 2022, 08:10 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 08:32

Ghislaine Maxwell will today be sentenced for sex trafficking offences after she was found guilty of grooming underage girls for the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Ghislaine Maxwell will today be sentenced for sex trafficking offences after she was found guilty of grooming underage girls for the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Ghislaine Maxwell will today be sentenced for sex trafficking offences after she was found guilty of grooming underage girls for the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 60-year-old British socialite faces up to 65 years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms to be molested by Epstein.

Maxwell, who was labelled "dangerous" by the prosecution during her three-week trial last year, helped entice vulnerable teenagers to the disgraced financier's various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Victims of Maxwell are set to tell the court in the Southern District of New York of her "relentless and insatiable drive to meet the sexual needs of Epstein" and their "retraumatisation" over having to give evidence during the trial.

The socialite was convicted in December last year of sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

She was also found guilty of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors.

Maxwell's defence attorneys sought a delay to sentencing proceedings through a motion filed on Saturday, in which they said she had been placed on "suicide watch" and was "not permitted to possess and review legal documents".

Her attorneys had also previously moved for a retrial after it emerged one of the jurors in her trial had failed to disclose he was a victim of sexual abuse, but her conviction was upheld.

She has been held in a US jail since her arrest in July 2020.

Maxwell, who was labelled "dangerous" by the prosecution during her three-week trial last year, helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein's various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
Maxwell, who was labelled "dangerous" by the prosecution during her three-week trial last year, helped entice vulnerable teenagers to Epstein's various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. Picture: Alamy

Despite not being part of the indictment, the victim impact statement of the Duke of York's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, is due to be read to the court where she says Maxwell "opened the door to hell".

Andrew has always strenuously denied Ms Giuffre's allegations.

Other accusers, Annie Farmer and Kate, have been told their statements can be orally read to the court, whereas five others were told they could only submit them in a written format.

In their sentencing submissions, prosecutors urged Judge Alison Nathan to impose a sentence of between 30 and 55 years for Maxwell's crimes.

The statutory maximum term Maxwell can serve in total is 65 years.

Throughout the trial, the court heard how she imposed a "culture of silence... by design" at Epstein's properties, where staff were told to "see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing".

The socialite was convicted in December last year of sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
The socialite was convicted in December last year of sex trafficking minors, conspiracy to entice a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, and conspiracy to transport a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Picture: Alamy

One of Maxwell's accusers, who testified under the pseudonym "Jane", told jurors that as well as luring her to an orgy at the age of 14, the defendant and Epstein would fondle each other and giggle in front of her.

She also told jurors how Epstein would use sex toys on her "even though it hurt" and did not tell anyone about the abuse because she was "terrified" and "felt gross and ashamed".

Maxwell's trial also heard how she told another accuser, who testified under the pseudonym "Carolyn", that she had a "great body for Epstein and his friends".

Carolyn said the defendant had touched her breasts in Epstein's massage room before telling her she had a "great body type".

Jurors also heard how Carolyn had been introduced to the predatory pair through Ms Giuffre, and that she had been in the same room while Epstein and Ms Giuffre had sex.

The third accuser, who testified under the pseudonym "Kate", said she had a schoolgirl outfit laid out for her by Maxwell before a sexualised massage with Epstein.

Kate said the defendant then told her to take Epstein his tea in the outfit, and when asked by the accuser why the outfit was on her bed, Maxwell said she "thought it would be fun".

The jury was told Maxwell asked Kate if she knew of anyone who could come to her house and give Epstein oral sex because it was "a lot for her to do".

The only accuser to testify under her full name, Annie Farmer, told jurors she was left "frozen" when the socialite asked her to undress for a massage and rubbed her breasts.

Ms Farmer said the defendant encouraged her to have a massage after teaching her how to rub Epstein's feet at the age of 16.

Maxwell's defence counsel had attempted to distance her from Epstein, but a series of photographs showed the close relationship the pair had.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The death was ruled a suicide.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The maximum penalty for causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs has been increased to a life sentence.

Killer drivers could be given life behind bars under new laws that come into force today

Harry and Meghan were seen driving to visit Oprah's Montecito mansion

Harry and Meghan seen driving to Oprah's California mansion

At least 46 people, who are believed migrant workers from Mexico, were found dead in an abandoned tractor trailer in San Antonio.

'Stacked bodies' of 46 migrants found dead in Texas lorry trailer tragedy

Wimbledon got under way this week

Wimbledon adds gender neutral toilets in tournament's latest 'woke' move

Britain faces more industrial action as doctors raise the prospect of strikes

Doctors don't deserve 'enormous' 30% pay rise as it would 'drive inflation', says minister

The train, traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago, reportedly struck a dump truck at a crossing in Mendon, Missouri, killing at least three people and injuring dozens.

At least three killed and dozens injured after train derails in Missouri

Boris Johnson has been told to reverse cuts to defence spending

Boris told to reverse defence cuts as army head says UK must be ready to fight and win

Boris Johnson could face three defections to Labour, it has been claimed

Boris faces fresh backbench threat as three Tory MPs 'open talks to defect to Labour'

State media showed footage of the leak

Toxic gas leak leaves more than a dozen dead and 251 injured in Jordan

The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby

Girl, 13, left needing reconstructive surgery after vicious dog attack

Police released a picture of the murdered 35-year-old

Tributes paid to London woman killed ‘by stranger’ as heartbreaking final texts emerge

Emergency services are on the scene

Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike

Junior barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Barrister 'feared for career' after 'sanction' threat if she joined strike action

Putin will be dead within two years, it has been claimed.

Putin suffering 'grave' illnesses and will be dead in two years, Ukraine spy chief claims

Boris Johnson compared the resistance to the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fight against Nazi Germany

PM compares resistance to Russian invasion of Ukraine to fight against Nazi Germany

Laurence Fox was temporarily banned from Twitter after sharing the "hateful image".

Laurence Fox banned from Twitter for posting 'hateful image' of LGBT Pride swastika

Latest News

See more Latest News

Workers at the scene where an Amtrak train was derailed after striking a lorry

Three killed and dozens injured as passenger train is derailed in US state
The shopping centre in Kremenchuk, Ukraine

Rescuers search rubble of Ukraine shopping centre after Russian missile strike
Police block the scene where a lorry trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered

Three in custody after 46 bodies found in southern Texas lorry trailer
Britney Spears in concert

Judge rules Britney Spears’ ex-husband can go on trial for stalking
Onlookers stand near the scene where a lorry with multiple dead bodies was discovered,

At least 40 found dead inside lorry trailer in southern Texas
Railway stock

Three killed as passenger train is derailed in US state

Abortion Arizona Protests

US state courts wrestle with abortion laws following Supreme Court ruling
Kate Forbes

Forbes presses UK Government for action over ‘astronomical’ energy price rises
Russia Griner

US basketball star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court

Ukraine Russia War

Scores feared dead after Russian missile hits Ukrainian shopping centre

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Westminster is a bubbling cauldron of gossip and plotting over PM's future
Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes in this week's by-elections combined than Labour

Rachel Johnson says Tories got more votes than Labour in this week's by-elections combined
Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser

Boris Johnson living in 'Cloud Cuckoo Land' over third term warns his former adviser
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 26/6 | Watch again

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood

By-election defeats are Sunak's fault who 'won't listen', says Tory MP John Redwood
James O'Brien shatters Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules

James O'Brien blasts Rees-Mogg's Brexit-praise for dodging phone charger rules
Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London