Shots fired by Spanish officers on Gibraltar beach as minister slams 'gross violation of British sovereignty'

Gibraltar has a population of around 30,000. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Spanish customs officers fired weapons in Gibraltar after a dispute with tobacco smugglers, prompting outrage in the British Overseas Territory.

Two Spanish customs agents were injured after stones were thrown at them on the beach by tobacco smugglers, Spanish reports claim.

They then fired shots in the air, according to The Times. Four Gibraltarian agents tried to separate the smugglers from the Spanish officers.

The Spanish boat had lost power while chasing 25 smugglers and the tide pushed it ashore.

A border checkpoint in the Overseas Territory is pictured. Picture: Alamy

Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: “The evidence surrounding this incident discloses a gross violation of British sovereignty and potentially the most serious and dangerous incident for many years.”

The Spanish foreign ministry slammed the attack on the officers and said it “categorically rejects the terms” of the statement issued by Gibraltar.

It added it also rejects "the claims of alleged British sovereignty over the territory and waters of Gibraltar contained within it”.

The border with Spain can be reached on foot. Picture: Alamy

Talks on a new treaty to settle Gibraltar's complex post-Brexit status and border checkpoints with Spain are ongoing.

The British Overseas Territory was left out of Britain's withdrawal agreement with the EU.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The UK government is aware of an incident.

"We regret and condemn the assault suffered by the two officers and wish them a speedy recovery.”