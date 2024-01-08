James Morrison's wife Gill Catchpole, 45, 'appeared without wedding ring' before sudden death and was looking for flat

8 January 2024, 13:06

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.
The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Gill Catchpole, the wife of singer James Morrison who has died aged 45, is said to have appeared in photos without her wedding's ring before her death and was looking for a new flat.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Catchpole was found at their home in Whitminster, Gloucestershire on Friday, according to reports.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances around Ms Catchpole’s death.

She was seen without her wedding ring last summer and had her status on Facebook set to 'single', the MailOnline reported.

She was also looking for a new flat in the area, and had had a kidney transplant. She had also recently talked of her "ups, downs and heartache".

Morrison, best known for You Give Me Something, 39, had been with his partner Gill Catchpole for over two decades.

The pair met when Morrison was just 17 and Ms Catchpole moved into his mother's home as a lodger.

A family friend told The Sun: "Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster.

“James is devastated and is being supported by his family. He is holding it together for their girls but has asked for the family to be left alone to grieve in private.”

The pair later began a relationship and went on to welcome daughters, Elsie, 15, and Ada, 5, who was born prematurely.

Morrison said his most recent album Stronger Than You Know had been inspired by Ms Catchpole following the challenge of their daughter’s premature birth.

Ms Catchpole ran a successful cafe, called the Cotswold Sandwich Box, based in the village they lived in.

Read more: Oppenheimer and Succession sweep Golden Globes - see full list of winners

Read more: Queuing out the doors: Astonishing picture prompts Poles to save dogs from outdoor shelter before -20C winter snap

Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home.
Ms Catchpole was found at their Gloucestershire home. Picture: Facebook

The cafe was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Ms Catchpole shared a post to social media last year buzzing with excitement for her business after having recently undergone a kidney transplant.

A local said of Ms Catchpole’s death: “The whole village is in complete shock at what has happened.

“Gill was a lovely woman and they were a beautiful family."

Her death comes after Morrison previously opened up about the pain of losing his dad, brother and nephew within three years of each other.

Speaking of his romance with Ms Catchpole in the past, the singer said he “fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her” just aged 17.

He said: “I didn't want to tell her that I fell in love with her the first moment I set eyes on her because I didn't know, I'd never felt in love before. So I didn't really know if it was that. So it was like a massive moment for me to even tell her that I liked her.”

Morrison first shot to fame in 2006, churning out two hit number one singles alongside Top 10 albums. He won a Brit for the Best British Male in 2007.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak Holds PM Connect Event In The North West

Shocking moment Rishi Sunak refuses to endorse Tory candidate girlfriend of shamed ex-MP Peter Bone

Israeli soldiers

Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in latest escalation linked to Gaza war

Mr Sunak said he would 'strongly support' the committee if they choose to review Ms Vennell's CBE.

Rishi Sunak would ‘strongly support’ review of former Post Office boss Paula Vennells' CBE over Horizon scandal

Bangladesh newspapers

Hasina re-elected in Bangladesh amid boycott by opposition parties

Kim Jong Un and his daughter

No public celebrations as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un turns 40

Exclusive
More snow could be on the way next week

Snow to fall again next week as Brits warned of 'disruptive' blast from the North amid plummeting temperatures

The plane had had three warnings

Plane that suffered fuselage blow-out had warnings days before accident that left passengers terrified by gaping hole

The two sets of twin boys died in the fire.

Mother, 29, accused of killing her four sons, aged 3 and 4, after house fire to stand trial in autumn

Rafah air strike scenes

Palestinians flee central Gaza’s main hospital as fighting draws closer

Funerals

Pakistani Taliban behind bombing that killed six police officers

Antony Blinken

Blinken takes Gaza mission to UAE and Saudi Arabia

Alan Bates has reportedly been given 30 years of upper class flights by Richard Branson

Horizon scandal hero Alan Bates gifted luxury flights and trip to Richard Branson's private island after TV drama

Idris Elba is launching a campaign to reduce knife crime in the UK.

‘I can’t stay silent’: Idris Elba calls for ban on ‘zombie knives’ and machetes in new campaign to end youth knife crime

The Pope

Pope calls for universal ban on surrogacy

Ukrainian homes damaged

Civilians killed in Russian missile attacks across Ukraine

There have been calls for Paula Vennells to be stripped of her CBE

Ministers call for former Post Office boss to lose CBE over Horizon scandal ahead of emergency debate

Latest News

See more Latest News

Actress Cindy Morgan died of natural causes, police said

Caddyshack and Tron actress Cindy Morgan dies aged 69

An article about Taylor Swift has prompted backlash.

Taylor Swift's team hits out over 'invasive' article speculating about singer's sexuality

Indian protest

Court restores life sentences for 11 men who raped Muslim woman in 2002 riots

Huge increase in unregulated dog breeding clinics which 'could produce bigger, more muscular' XL bullies

Huge increase in unregulated dog breeding clinics which 'could produce bigger, more muscular' XL bullies
German protest

German farmers block access roads over plan to scrap diesel tax breaks

Flooded farmland

Hundreds evacuate homes after flooding in south-east Australia

Doctors are 'bullied' into 'handing out sicknotes like sweets' insider reveals as PM pledges to crackdown on benefits

Doctors are 'bullied' into 'handing out sicknotes like sweets' insider reveals as PM pledges to crackdown on benefits
A rescue worker

Wave of Russian missile attacks strike areas throughout Ukraine

Passengers were left terrified after part of the fuselage blew out

Missing door ‘plug’ found after ‘terrifying’ mid-air blowout on Alaska Airlines flight

The singer's partner was found dead at their Gloucestershire home.

Singer James Morrison left ‘devastated’ as wife is found dead in Gloucestershire home aged 45

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files
Sir Keir called on police to examine the Andrew accusations

No investigation into Prince Andrew, Met says, after Starmer calls for police to 'look at' Epstein accusations

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit