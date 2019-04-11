Gingerbread Biscuit To Become Gender Neutral

Co-op's new gingerbread person. Picture: Co-op Foods

The Co-op have announced that they're rebranding the ginger bircuit treat as a gingerbread person.

Biscuits fans have been expressing their outrage online following announcements that the supermarket is to rebrand the popular biscuit snack to be gender-neutral.

Co-op Food has announced its plans for a gingerbread person, to replace the more traditional gingerbread man.

The supermarket has asked shoppers to help come up with a gender-neutral name.

Customers took to social media to air their views.

@coopuk this ridiculous ginger bread gender neutral thing, if you’re going to change the gender my question is - Is it even bread? & if not just call it a ginger biscuit! & why gender neutral why not do ginger bread men & women? @SkyNews @skystephen — joey blower (@joeyblower) April 11, 2019

One customer even called for a boycott.

@coopuk I find your renaming of the Gingerbread Man highly offensive will not be shopping in Co Op anymore ...please don’t change it #BoycottCoOp — Toby (@MilkyPilkie) April 11, 2019

But the supermarket doesn't seem worried, a spokesman said: "Inclusion and diversity lie at the heart of Co-op's values and we're looking to create a character which can be used to celebrate different occasions through the year and will appeal to all our customers."