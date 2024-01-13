Strictly’s Giovanni Pernice revealed ‘real reason’ behind Amanda Abbington 'feud' months before Strictly row

The Strictly pro has broken his silence after a former dance partner seemingly showed her support on Instagram. Picture: Social media, Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Giovanni Pernice may have already revealed the 'real reason' behind his 'feud' with Amanda Abbington - months before their Strictly 'row' broke out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pernice has been open about the fact he became "addicted to winning" after he won the show in 2021, with his training sessions reportedly 'intense'.

Abbington reportedly found the training sessions 'tense' and eventually quit the show mid-series, citing medical reasons.

Speaking about his Strictly experiences to The Guardian, Pernice said: "There are no distractions. Then came the experience of winning – something I became addicted to.

"The first time I won a competition I thought, 'Being the champion feels nice. Let me have more of it!'"

It comes amid reports Abbington has requested video footage of her training sessions from the BBC.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9. Picture: Getty

This week, Pernice broke his silence amid reports Abbington was 'suffering from PTSD' after her experience training with the Strictly professional.

Several people have moved to rally behind the Strictly star, with one source telling the Mirror: "There is a general feeling that the criticism is grossly unfair."

That seemingly includes his former partner Debbie McGee, who recently posted a picture of the pair on Instagram with the caption: "Happy memories, Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly."

Her post has garnered over 7,000 likes and is flooded with supportive comments for both her and the Strictly professional.

Breaking his silence, Giovanni replied: "Love you … thank you." His comment has since received over 1,100 likes from fans,

One Instagram user wrote: "Thank you for standing up Debbie. So many people love you for this."

A second user said they were 'sickened' by the controversy, writing: "At last - someone speaking up for Giovanni. It sickens me how people are trying to pull this man down."

The BBC is also understood to have thrown its weight behind Giovanni, as top bosses reportedly believe Amanda's complaints were "excessive".

Read More: Amanda Abbington breaks silence on Strictly exit: 'You don't know what someone else is going through'

Read More: Amanda Abbington's fiancé shares cryptic message after actress quits Strictly Come Dancing

"The BBC offers a comprehensive range of support to all individuals taking part in our shows," a spokesperson for the BBC told the Sun.

"Strictly Come Dancing has always taken duty of care incredibly seriously and there is a constant dialogue between senior members of the production team and the contestants to ensure any concerns are addressed swiftly."

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington are seen as training at Studio on October 9, 2023 in London. Picture: Getty

The spokesperson continued: "Strictly has a proud track record as a joyful, positive experience where robust support and assistance is always made available at every stage of the production."