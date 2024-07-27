Giovanni Pernice’s ex partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on Strictly probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'

Giovanni Pernice's ex Strictly partner Laura Whitmore breaks silence on misconduct probe, alleging 'inappropriate behaviour'.

By Christian Oliver

Laura Whitmore has alleged she was subject to "inappropriate behaviour" during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with now axed professional Giovanni Pernice.

The former Love Island host, 39 - who was a contestant on the prime-time show in 2016 and was the seventh celebrity eliminated - confirmed in a statement that she had met with the BBC to discuss the allegations and wanted to set "the record straight".

Whitmore, who battled through an ankle injury during the early weeks of the BBC One show, claims she "raised concerns" at the time.

Pernice, 33, has previously rejected "threatening or abusive behaviour" allegations made by Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with him in 2023 before he exited the show.

Whitmore wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday: "I was trying not to comment on recent press speculation until the BBC review is complete but feel there is a lot of misinformation in the press and I want to help and show support by setting the record straight.

Giovanni Pernice attends the Man & Witch Premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square, London.

She continued: "I was asked to speak to the BBC along with six people that I know of (who deserve anonymity as they don't want to be dragged through the press), about inappropriate behaviour they experienced similar to mine with the same individual.

"I initially raised concerns back in 2016. I thought my experience was specific to me but I've since learned I was wrong.

"The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.

"My evidence is to support other people's experience. It's a shame it takes this for someone to be heard.

"I am not looking for anything just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won't happen to anyone else again.

"Because I have not made an official complaint, and am providing evidence of my experience to support the investigation, not all the communication will be passed on to all parties involved."

She added that she is trying to "set the record straight" by speaking out.

"Victim blaming must stop or we will never get better," Whitmore also said.

"I've tried to speak up in the correct way. I know the BBC and all outlets continue to do their best to be better, but for that to happen we must speak up."

Amanda Abbington attends the Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One UK Premiere.

A spokesman for Pernice previously said: "We are co-operating fully with the BBC's review process.

"All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes.

"We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

"As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. "They do not resemble Amanda's latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form.

"Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and, having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.

"We would urge people to wait for the review's conclusion and not to pay heed to these very serious and defamatory allegations that have no evidence in support of them."

On July 16 the BBC said it would introduce measures to "strengthen welfare and support" on the show, including a chaperone who will be present "at all times" during training room rehearsals.

A previous statement from the corporation said: "Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

"However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this.

"As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

"More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously.

"Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review, and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show."