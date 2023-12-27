'Lovable' girl, 10, killed in Boxing Day crash in East Yorkshire named as family pay tribute

Abbie Wilson. Picture: Humberside police

By Emma Soteriou

A 10-year-old girl killed in a crash in East Yorkshire on Boxing Day has been named.

The girl, who died in a collision on Tuesday, was named by her family as Abbie Wilson from Bradford.

Abbie had been travelling in a blue Skoda Kodiaq when she was involved in a collision with a black Audi on Garrowby Street (A166) shortly before 5pm.

She was taken to hospital but died a short time later. A 66-year-old man also died at the scene following the crash.

Abbie's family paid tribute saying: "Abbie was such a lovable young girl.

"She would constantly have us looking at houses she would find on the internet, describing her dream home for when she grew up.

"We will miss her so much."

The family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked for privacy.

Six other people suffered what are thought to be serious injuries in the collision.

It is believed that the Skoda was travelling from the coast and the Audi from the York area.

Police are appealing to anybody who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting reference 23*182208.