Girl, 12, killed in hit-and-run by Bentley Continental in north London

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

A 12-year-old has died after she was injured in a hit-and-run involving a Bentley Continental in north London at the weekend.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the girl was fatally injured in Colney Hatch Lane, near Muswell Hill, Barnet, just at 10:12pm on Saturday.

She was travelling in a Vauxhall Astra that was involved in a collision with the Bentley and was taken to hospital, but she died on Tuesday. Her family are aware.

Two men who were in the Bentley fled on foot before police arrived at the scene of the crash.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on Monday, before the girl died, and released on bail until late September.

Read more: Pictured: 'Kind and devoted' mum, 33, killed in horror A40 crash which left Range Rover mangled on Tube track

Detective Inspector Ian Watson, from the Metropolitan Police Road and Transport Policing Command, said: "My thoughts are with the girl's family as they come to terms with this devastating news and we will do everything we can to support them at this difficult time.

"Our investigation into how the collision occurred continues and I encourage anyone with information about what happened to come forward if they haven't already done so."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8246 9820 or 101, quoting the reference CAD 7888/20Aug.

Read more: Casual drug use fuels child murders, ex-Liverpool arms dealer tells LBC