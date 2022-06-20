Girl, 12, raped after police ignored appeal for help, damming Oldham grooming report finds

20 June 2022, 13:24

12-year-old 'Sophie' was turned away by the police in 2006 and told to return when she was 'not drunk'
12-year-old 'Sophie' was turned away by the police in 2006 and told to return when she was 'not drunk'. Picture: Getty

By Amy Addison-Dunne

Police and local authorities failed to protect a 12-year-old girl from profound abuse in Oldham, but there was no cover up by authorities, an independent review found.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson
Chief Constable Stephen Watson. Picture: Alamy

The report detailed how a girl referred to only as 'Sophie' went to the police station in 2006 to report she had been raped by an Asian man.

The 202-page review suggested that Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Oldham Council should apologise publicly to Sophie for their failings.

The police allegedly told her to return when she was "not drunk". When she left the police station, she was taken away in a car, where she was first raped in the vehicle then taken to a house and sexually abused multiple times by five different men. She was 12 years old at the time.

The independent review was penned by renowned childcare expert Malcolm Newsam, and Gary Ridgeway, a former detective superintendent with Cambridgeshire Police.

It was found that there were serious failings and "significant missed opportunities" to protect her and put in place appropriate arrangements, including a multi-agency strategy meeting and joint police and children’s social care investigation.

It was revealed that the chairperson of the Home Affairs Select Committee raised Sophie's case with Oldham Council, where a senior officer reviewed her file and came to the conclusion that there was “very little if anything to support … allegations of a failures to protect” in an internal email, which was branded as 'bad judgement' on the part of the senior officer.

But while it was found that Sophie was let down badly by authorities, there was no evidence of a deliberate cover up.

Read more: Report finds 'extensive failures' in tackling sexual exploitation of children by gangs

The report delved into allegations that shisha bars were known for being regular haunts for young girls known to be sexually exploited, and identified that although many had closed down by 2013, and no ongoing concerns were reported.

It was also found that there was no evidence of widespread exploitation of children in residential settings in Oldham, but some children in these homes were being exposed to child sexual exploitation.

Taxi companies were also put under the spotlight, and the report found that there was no evidence councillors or senior management sought to cover up their role, but there were multiple allegations against drivers, and of at least two of the cases presented to the council's licensing panel should have resulted in the revocation of a drivers' license, and police officers failed to provide sufficient details of the other driver.

The committee however, issued licenses to local taxi drivers who committed serious sexual offences against children.

The report also laid out how serial abuser Shabir Ahmed, notorious for his role as ringleader in the Rochdale grooming gang, worked for Oldham Council for nearly 20 years, despite having multiple allegations against him about sexual abuse of children and a subsequent arrest, GMP did not inform his employer.

Ahmed subsequently received a 22-year sentence in jail.

In response to the review, Manchester Metropolitan Mayor Andy Burnham said: “This report continues the process of shining a spotlight on past failures in Greater Manchester.

"Whilst difficult to read, it has identified a number of wrongs that need to be put right. There were serious failings and victims were let down, particularly Sophie. Whilst there was no evidence of a cover-up, we must not flinch from acknowledging shortcomings."

He added: "I ask all public servants in Greater Manchester to read this report and its findings and consider what more we must do to strengthen our approach to child sexual exploitation. I will also fully support any actions to prosecute those responsible for these abhorrent crimes and hold to account those whose behaviour fell short of what we require.”

GMP Chief Constable Stephen Watson apologised to everyone affected by the events documented in the report, and vowed to meet with Sophie to apologise to her in person.

He said in a statement: "Our actions fell far short of the help that they had every right to expect and were unacceptable. I am sorry for the hurt and on-going trauma they have suffered because of what happened to them.

“I intend to meet directly with Sophie and those that have been supporting her through this very difficult time and I welcome being able to apologise to her in person."

Investigations into former senior GMP officers conducted by police watchdogs are ongoing.

Maggie Oliver, a former GMP detective said: "Another day, yet another report about the failures of a police force to protect the most vulnerable in our society, even when there is irrefutable evidence to prosecute offenders and safeguard children.

"This report yet again clearly evidences catastrophic failings by the force and their repeated attempts to cover up and hide these failings both from the victims and from the public they serve, and that is extremely worrying."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cancelled flight board with airport lines

Airport chaos: Which airlines are cancelling flights and why?

Breaking
Boris Johnson is recovering at Downing Street after his nose surgery.

Boris recovering after surgery on his nose, No10 reveals as Raab becomes temporary PM

Prince William said he wants to take his children George, Charlotte and Louis along to see the amazing work of charities - like his late mother Diana did for him.

William recalls 'eye-opening' experience selling Big Issue after Diana 'inspiration'

Jeremy Hunt will be participating in the race for life.

Jeremy Hunt reveals he had cancer and his whole family have battled the disease

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

'It wasn't me': James O'Brien slates govt's Shaggy-esque excuses for crises

Exclusive
Nicola Sturgeon campaigns with Patrick Grady a year after the sexual harassment incident had been reported.

SNP could be hit by legal action over sexual harassment case

Prince William wants to continue his charity work, including with Mountain Rescue, and ban Prince Andrew from public life

William's blueprint for his monarchy: Prince 'plans to ban Andrew' and increase activism

Emmanuel Macron lost his majority.

Emmanuel Macron loses majority after crushing blow in parliamentary elections

A 15-year-old was killed after a multiple shooting at a Juneteenth event in Washington

Boy, 15, killed and many injured in mass shooting at Washington music festival

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ofgem chief warns price cap hike 'could be more' than predicted £800

Ioan Gruffod with ex-wife (l) and current partner (r)

Alice Evans launches fundraiser to pay for bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd

A technical problem caused chaos at baggage handling over the weekend

Heartbreak at Heathrow: 15,000 passengers stranded and easyJet axes flights at Gatwick

Exclusive
The chairman of Network Rail Sir Peter Hendy has told LBC the industry can be run more effectively with fewer staff.

'Steam age' railway can be run more effectively with fewer staff, rail boss says

Rail strikes will cause "misery for millions"

'Driving unrest and stoking unrealistic expectations': Minister slams RMT ahead of strikes

Prince William and Kate are set to move to Windsor - and now it has been revealed why

Reason behind William and Kate's long-anticipated move to Windsor revealed

Thousands of public sector workers are demanding a pay rise

Britain's summer of strikers as nurses, teachers and binmen could walk out

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dua Lipa

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

A couple walk past a building destroyed by attacks in Chernihiv, Ukraine

‘It’s just hell there’: Russia intensifies pounding of eastern Ukraine
Patrice Lumumba

Belgium returns Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba’s tooth to family
Bangladesh Floods

South Asia floods hampering access to food and clean water

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen addresses reporters in Henin-Beaumont, northern France

Le Pen: Huge gains in French parliament a ‘seismic event’

Gavin Holmes, 9, left, and his brother, Tyce, 7, stand in their damaged home as the family packs up while forced to leave after severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022.

Yellowstone pushes for reopening as flooded towns struggle to recover
A voter picks up ballots before voting in the second round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France

Macron alliance projected to lose parliamentary majority

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch defended the union's strike action this week.

Train strikes until Xmas! Millions face travel misery as rail unions demand 7% pay hike
Spain Wildfire

Firefighters battle wildfires as Europe is hit by heatwave

Paul Haggis with the Oscar for Best Motion Picture of the Year for Crash

Reports: Oscar winner Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06

Cross Question with Iain Dale 20/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries backs banning trans women from women's sport

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Nadine Dorries speaks to Rachel Johnson | Watch again

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO

Worst 'yet to come' for food price rises that could last over a year - Ex-Sainsbury's CEO
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 19/6 | Watch again

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports client's 'suicidal ideations' over the flight

Lawyer representing Rwanda deportees reports 'suicidal ideations' over flight
Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach

Ex-England gymnast speaks out about abuse suffered from coach
The Agenda

The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy
James O'Brien says 'nastiest' argument he hears about rail workers taking industrial action

James O'Brien reveals 'nastiest' argument he hears on industrial action by rail workers
'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

'What's the point of advisors?!': Nick Ferrari baffled by resignation of Lord Geidt

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London