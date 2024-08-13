Girl, 13, died after single sip of Costa hot chocolate served by barista who 'sometimes' could not understand customers

13 August 2024, 19:51

Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate
Schoolgirl, 13, dies after severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate. Picture: Handout

By Will Conroy

A teen girl with severe dairy allergies died after being served a hot chocolate with cow's milk by a Costa barista who "sometimes" could not understand customers, an inquest heard today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hannah Jacobs, who had been allergic to dairy products, fish and eggs since she was a toddler, died within hours of taking a sip of the drink on February 8, 2022, East London Coroner's Court was previously told.

Her mother, Abimbola Duyile, claims she ordered two takeaway soya hot chocolates from the coffee chain before taking Hannah to a dental appointment, the court heard on Monday.

However, Costa employee Urmi Akter, who served the girl and her mother, said Ms Duyile asked for one regular and one medium hot chocolate as she was giving evidence in the court on Tuesday.

She says the mother asked for her medium drink to be "extra hot" and for her daughter's to be "normal".

Ms Akter said Ms Duyile told her of her daughter's dairy allergies but that she only asked for the jug used to froth milk to be thoroughly washed.

Read more: Schoolgirl, 13, dies after suffering severe allergic reaction to Costa hot chocolate

Read more: Girl, 11, stabbed by 'stranger' in central London as police thank hero shopworkers who 'bravely intervened'

Ms Akter, who had a Bengali translator with her, said she had not heard Ms Duyile say she wanted two soya milk hot chocolates.

Ms Akter said she washed the jug between making the two hot chocolates - both made with cow's milk by colleague Nicoleta Matei - as the mother requested.

Assistant Coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe, asked: "Have you ever had any difficulty understanding what someone has said from behind the [perspex] screen [of the Costa till]?"

"Not too much, sometimes," Ms Akter replied.

Despite Costa's allergy training instructing staff to show an "allergy book" to customers who report allergies, Ms Akter did not do so, the hearing was told.

When Ms Akter was asked by Dr Radcliffe why she had not shown the allergy book to Ms Duyile, Julia Kendrick, representing the barista warned her client about responding.

Ms Kendrick continually warned Ms Akter that she didn't have to answer questions that could expose her to criminal liability, under Rule 22.

Costa Coffee cup on a table at the Costa Coffee cafe, Maybird Center, Stratford upon Avon, England UK
Costa Coffee cup on a table at the Costa Coffee cafe, Maybird Center, Stratford upon Avon, England UK. Picture: Alamy

Ms Duyle had said on Monday she had been "picky" about telling the coffee shop staff that Hannah had an allergy and they needed to clean the equipment when they made her drink, the court was told.

Ms Duyile went on to say that her "anger gave way to terror" after her child's reaction to the drink.

In a statement read in court, she said: "When I arrived at the coffee shop I said to the person serving that we both would like hot chocolate.

"I said that Hannah was severely allergic to cows' milk and said they should clean the jug - to which they agreed." Hannah took her first sip of the drink when she was at the dentist which was a short walk away.

Ms Duyile recalled that Hannah "abruptly got up and went to the toilet and shouted 'that was not soya milk'. "

She said Hannah's reaction "happened quickly" and she was coughing up phlegm.

Ms Duyile then rushed Hannah, who was complaining of chest pains, to a nearby chemist as her "lips and mouth were very swollen and she was itchy".

She added that "my initial response was of anger to the Costa Coffee staff - it gave way to terror".

Read more: Tourist girl, 11, stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square while shopping with her mother, court hears

Read more: More than 1,000 arrested following UK disorder as Britain's youngest female rioter pleads guilty

Hannah collapsed in the chemist and the pharmacist gave her an an EpiPen injection in her leg.

Attempts to resuscitate were started and a customer called an ambulance. Paramedics soon arrived and continued resuscitation efforts.

Hannah was rushed to hospital where she was declared dead by 1pm, according to her family's lawyers.

Ms Duyile told the court that she had been careful about checking with the staff before they prepared the drinks, saying: "I made sure that the staff was aware that this was not a joke".

She said she was being "extra picky" and so specific about the order that she "might sound like a crazy mum" but her attitude was that she needed "to be straight with the staff".

She added that, at that point, "Hannah was busy telling me off for being so picky".

Of the reaction of the staff behind the counter to her request, Ms Duyile told the court: "I feel that she did not understand what I was saying, which is why I leaned forwards so that she could hear what I was saying."

Hannah's family had opted for a policy of "complete avoidance" as a way to manage her allergies.

It meant she was "diligent" about what she ate when she was away from home and would only try things that had been cooked by her mother or aunt or had been checked beforehand.

She even brought her own bottle of ketchup with her for some meals, would check with shop staff before ordering as she "understood" that "managing her allergies was just part of life".

Earlier, Ms Duyile remembered her daughter as a proud, kind and confident child who had a "strong sense of right and wrong".

She said: "I know that she would have achieved anything she set her mind to. I loved my child so much and my heart is broken."

Receiving an early dose of adrenaline could have been key to Hannah's treatment and since she weighed 47 kilos and was a teenager she would have needed more than 150mcg, the court heard.

Assistant coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe wondered whether it may have made a difference if Hannah had been given two 300mcg doses after she arrived at the chemist.

Dr Rahul Chodhari, who had been involved in the management of Hannah's allergies, said it would be hard to predict, adding that "150mcg was certainly too small a dose to be given".

The coroner said: "Nine minutes after consuming the drink [Hannah] had left the dentist. I had understood that if she had received a intra muscular adrenaline injection within that period she would have survived. Is that right, doctor? "

Dr Chodhari replied "yes".

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday at 10am.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Posters featuring Hamas' new political chief Sinwar in Tehran

Hamas confirm they will not join ceasefire talks with Israel this week

A marine assault team member rides a motorcycle toward Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Ukraine not interested in occupying Russian land after incursion, Kyiv says

Union J star Jaymi Hensley was due to marry his fiancé in September

X Factor star's fiancé killed after falling from hotel window as family pay tribute to 'gentle soul'

The Indian Peacock is protected by law in India

Indian YouTuber ‘arrested’ for cooking and eating a peacock

A satellite image provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Tropical Storm Ernesto over the Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Ernesto drenches northeast Caribbean and takes aim at Puerto Rico

Former prime minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina pictured in 2021

Hasina calls for probe into killings during unrest that led to ex-PM’s ouster

The Southport murders sparked riots across the UK

More than 1,000 arrested following UK disorder as Britain's youngest female rioter pleads guilty

A memorial marks the location of a mass burial site of those massacred in 2004 by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), at the Barlonyo displaced persons camp in northern Uganda

Former LRA rebel commander convicted of crimes against humanity in rare trial

John Honey has pleaded guilty to several offences

Sentencing for rioter who looted Lush while wearing England top delayed over claims he offered officer his autograph

Harry and Meghan's outgoing chief of staff was 'hired on a trial basis'

Prince Harry and Meghan's outgoing chief of staff was 'hired on trial basis' and made the 'mutual' decision to quit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine not interested in occupying Russian territory after incursion, Kyiv says

Emergency services had been searching Burnside Lakes in the Cherry Hinton area

Body found in search for boy, 16, last seen swimming in lake with friends

Former US politician George Santos leaves court following a hearing in is fraud trial in Central Islip, New York

Fraud trial of ex-US politician Santos to begin next month with anonymous jury

Democratic presidential nominee vice president Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas

Harris aims to outmanoeuvre Trump as vice president cautiously rolls out policy

Smoke rises over Parthenon temple during a wildfire in Athens

Athens seaside town evacuated as deadly wildfires rage near Greek capital

The five Just Stop Oil (JSO) activists who were convicted for conspiring to block the M25 have appealed against their sentences

Just Stop Oil activists who blocked M25 appeal 'manifestly excessive' sentences after rioters given shorter terms

Latest News

See more Latest News

People visit St Mary's lighthouse in Whitley Bay to see the aurora borealis

Where and when to see the Northern Lights as Aurora borealis fills the night sky

Beach-goers enjoying Benidorm

Spanish police confiscate tourist loungers and umbrellas - and charge £210 to get them back from police station
A view of Athens with the Acropolis hill as fire burns the northern part of the city

Crews battle scattered fires in Athens suburbs, helped by calmer winds

John Honey has pleaded guilty to several offences

Rioter caught looting Lush and Shoezone in England top pleads guilty

A Russian Army multiple rocket launcher fires towards a Ukrainian position at an undisclosed location

Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine even as it fights Kursk incursion

Steven van de Velde has broken his silence following his participation in the Olympics

Sobbing child rapist Steven van de Velde breaks silence after being booed at the Olympics

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left and defence minister Yoav Gallant stand side-by-side at a press conference

Public spat highlights cracks in Netanyahu coalition

60 cars were seized by police

Sixty supercars worth £6m seized after London 'turned into a racetrack' by drivers

The local community in Beckenham fundraised to give Paul the trip of a lifetime

Street cleaner wins holiday competition following public outrage after bosses deny £3,000 gift fundraised by community
A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit