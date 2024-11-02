Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway was 'known to her attackers' - as boy, 14, charged with attempted murder. Picture: Alamy / Google Maps

By Danielle de Wolfe

A 13-year-old girl remains in a "critical but stable condition" in hospital after being found beside a dual carriageway - as a boy, 14, is charged with attempted murder.

The teen was found with life-threatening stab injuries at the side of the A63 dual carriageway in Hessle, near Hull, East Yorkshire, at about 6.50am on Friday.

Humberside Police said the girl had sustained stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back.

Six teenagers were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Saturday, with police now confirming they were "known to the victim".

The incident is believed to have taken place in a forested area beside a large meadow, close to the Humber View Hotel.

Four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17 and two girls aged 14 and 15, were found in a wooded area nearby on Friday and arrested, police confirmed.

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway in East Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

Five have since been released from custody, the force said, with the sixth teen - a 14-year-old boy - later charged with attempted murder.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: "Over the course of the last 24 hours my team have been conducting extensive lines of inquiry to ascertain exactly why this incident happened and to understand the circumstances that led to the attack on the 13-year-old girl who remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

"I can confirm that the attackers knew the 13-year-old girl, and six teenagers currently remain in our custody being questioned by detectives."

Mr Vickers said cordons around a wooded area on Ferriby High Road and on the A63 had been lifted but officers would remain in the area throughout the weekend.

Girl, 13, found stabbed beside dual carriageway in East Yorkshire. Picture: Google Maps

He added: "I would like to again thank members of the public who came to the girl's aid and also to those who have rang in so far and provided us with any information."

Anyone with information including dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident can call the non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November, or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.