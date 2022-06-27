Girl, 13, left needing reconstructive surgery after vicious dog attack

27 June 2022, 19:37

The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby
The dog attack happened on a field in Letchworth, off Webb Close and Kyrkeby.

By Will Taylor

A 13-year-old girl has been left needing reconstructive surgery after a dog seriously injured her.

Police are trying to find the black Staffordshire bull terrier's owner after it jumped up and bit the girl's nose while off its leash.

The man left the field in Letchworth, Hertfordshire, after the incident at about 3pm on Sunday.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries to her face and will need surgery, Hertfordshire Constabulary said.

The dog's owner is described as white with red messy hair, and he wore a light blue t-shirt and dark shorts.

Police are looking for the dog's owner
Police are looking for the dog's owner. Picture: Getty

Detective Sergeant Michael Ball said: "We believe this man and his dog are well known in the area and we are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or who knows who the owner is, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to email michael.ball2@herts.pnn.police.uk or call 101 using reference 41/50914/22.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with any information.

