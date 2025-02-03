Breaking News

Girl, 14, found guilty of attempted murder after stabbing two teachers and pupil at school

3 February 2025, 16:08 | Updated: 3 February 2025, 16:25

Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales.
Teachers Fiona Elias (L) and Liz Hopkin (R) were stabbed at the school in Wales. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Henry Moore

A 14-year-old girl has been found guilty of attempted murder at Swansea Crown Court after attacking two teachers and another pupil at a school in Ammanford, south Wales, in April last year.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a pupil, were rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24 last year.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

She denied the charges of attempted murder.

Fiona Elias
Fiona Elias. Picture: Social Media

Following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court, the girl was found guilty of attempted murder.

The judge Paul Thomas KC did not set a date for sentencing, but told the jury they would be informed "in due course".

As the girl, who was a pupil at the school, attacked the first teacher, she was accused of yelling "I'm going to f****** kill you" and pulling out a knife.

During the trial, the girl told jurors she was sorry for the incident and could not remember large parts of what happened.

Appearing last week at Swansea Crown Court, the teenager said she was sorry and told jurors she is unable to remember a large part of the incident.

"It's kind of hard to forget but it's also really hard to remember. My feelings towards it are sorry," the teenager told the court.

Caroline Rees KC, defending, asked her if she was sorry and she replied: "Yes."

Liz Hopkin
Liz Hopkin. Picture: Social media

"How do you feel about causing really serious injuries to those three people?" Ms Rees continued.

The teenager replied: "It doesn't sound like me. It doesn't feel like something I would do."She told the court she couldn’t believe she would hurt anyone.

Ms Rees asked: "If you could go back in time would you change things?"

Swansea Crown Court heard the teenager, who was 13 at the time of the incident, attacked teachers Mrs Elias and Ms Hopkin during the morning break using her father's multi-tool.

She then moved on to stab another girl before being restrained by staff.

All three victims survived the attack, but Ms Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck, had to be flown to Cardiff by air ambulance.

