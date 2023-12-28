Girl, 17, fighting for life after catching E. Coli 'from Christmas market food stall'

Antonia Hay. Picture: GoFundMe

By Emma Soteriou

A 17-year-old girl has been left fighting for her life after catching E. Coli from a food stall at a Christmas market.

Antonia Hay, from Buckinghamshire, has been in intensive care for two weeks after likely catching STEC-HUS, caused by E. Coli O157.

It is suspected that she caught it from food at a Christmas market, her family said.

She has had several operations and procedures, which included the removal of a section of her bowel, as well as a blood transfusion due to her kidneys failing.

Antonia's older sister, Jemima Hay, said she was "lucky to be alive", praising her for her "amazing determination and strength".

Antonia was able to return home for Christmas. Picture: GoFundMe

She has since created a GoFundMe page to help with ongoing treatments, her recovery and expenses.

"She is currently lucky to be alive and has continued to show amazing determination and strength throughout this time, despite the immense stress, pain and trauma - all combined with an extreme phobia of injections," Antonia's sister said.

As of Thursday evening, the fundraiser had already surpassed £8,700.

Antonia is the youngest person to ever be admitted into the ICU ward she is currently in.

After 2 weeks in intensive care, the 17-year-old was able to return home temporarily for Christmas Day before being taken back to hospital on Boxing Day.

Antonia has been in intensive care in hospital for the last few weeks. Picture: GoFundMe

Her sister posted an update saying: "After 2 weeks in intensive care, a transfer to another hospital, multiple operations, procedures and a blood transfusion, Antonia has been allowed to come home temporarily for Christmas Day, before returning back to hospital for further dialysis treatment on Boxing Day - due to her kidney failure.

"She has improved immensely over the last couple of days and we hope this will continue and she will still be able to spend Christmas at home with us."

She went on to thank everyone for their support and donations.

Her father posted on Facebook: "To anyone who may have experienced food poisoning symptoms at any restaurant, establishment or any market stall in Great Missenden during the Christmas Market, particularly on or from 25th November, please can you PM me, as my middle daughter (17) is fighting for her life after a serious bacterial infection (e-coli) suspected from eating something around this time and we have strong theories, but just need to know if anyone else was affected with ANY level of stomach issues or illness (including stomach cramps or diarrhoea 1-10 days afterwards).

"Public Health / Bucks Health / UKHSA all aware."