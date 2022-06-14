Girl, 17 'raped' in toilets onboard a train between London and Kent

By Stephen Rigley

Detectives have launched an appeal for witnesses after a teenage girl was reportedly raped onboard a train between London and Kent.

British Transport Police shared an appeal after the attack on the 17-year-old girl took place on a service between Eltham and Dartford in the middle of the afternoon.

Police said the teenager was raped in one of the train's toilet cubicles shortly after 2.30pm on Friday, May 20 and they are asking anyone who may have information to contact them.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200052185.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.