Girl, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while playing in park with mum

The injuries from what was believed to be an XL Bully (right stock image). Picture: South Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A four-year-old girl has been mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while out with her mum in a park in Sheffield.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to the scene just before 5.30pm on September 4, following reports of a child being attacked by two dogs.

The girl is said to have been playing when the two loose dogs - believed to be XL Bullies - approached her and began mauling her.

She was taken to hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening.

The dogs were later seized from a property and remain in police kennels, South Yorkshire Police said.

Read more: Man killed in dog attack involving XL Bullies was 'adored by all,' says family in tribute to 'loving son'

Read more: Tributes paid to 'kindest, most loving' grandad mauled to death at home by his own XL Bully

Police released images of the injuries the children suffered. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

Just two days later, a two-year-old boy was bitten by a neighbour’s dog.

The dog, believed to be a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, lunged towards the child several times while he sat on his mother's knee.

The boy was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The dog was seized and put to sleep.

Chief Inspector Jonathan Greaves said: "We are continuing to see unprecedented demand from dangerous dogs across South Yorkshire.

"We’re urging all dog owners to play their part in keeping everyone safe.

"You are responsible for your dog’s actions; you will be the one in court.

"Please remember dogs are animals, they can sometimes be unpredictable in how they react to certain situations.

"Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary."