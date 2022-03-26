Girl, 6, and boy, 8, hospitalised after horror dog attack in Staffordshire

By Emma Soteriou

A six-year-old girl and eight-year-old boy have been taken to hospital after a dog attack in Staffordshire.

Police were called to reports that a woman, a boy and a girl had received injuries after being bitten by the dog on Saturday afternoon in Brook Vale, Cannock.

The eight-year-old boy has received serious facial injuries and the six-year-old girl has an arm injury, police said.

Both have been taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The woman received an arm injury but did not require hospital treatment.

It is currently unknown how the three victims came across the dog or if they are related.

Police said in a statement: "Police were called at 12.40pm this afternoon (Saturday 26 March) to reports that a woman, a boy and a girl had received injuries after being bitten by a dog on Brook Vale."

Officers are investigating following the incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter or call 101 quoting incident number 360 of 26 March.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.