Girl, 7, fights for life and five others taken to hospital after drive-by outside funeral in central London

A girl, 7, is in a life-threatening condition, while another girl and four women were also taken to hospital, after a shooting outside a church in central London. Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

A girl, 7, is in a life-threatening condition, while another girl and four women were also taken to hospital, after a shooting outside a church in central London.

The Met Police said officers were called to Phoenix Road at 1.30pm today to reports of a shooting.

Initially the force said the seven-year-old and three women, aged 48, 54, and 41, were taken to hospital after the incident, and said the 48-year-old's injuries were potentially life changing.

The seven-year-old girl's condition was previously unknown, but in an update, police confirmed it is life-threatening and provided details of two others hurt.

Another girl, 12, was also taken to hospital with a minor leg injury, but has been discharged.

A woman, 21, was also taken to hospital. Details of her condition have not been released.

Earlier, police said urgent investigation is under way, and that no arrests have yet been made.

Police said the incident took place in the vicinity of a church, where a funeral was taking place.

Police forensic officers attend the scene of the shooting. Picture: Getty

Initial enquiries suggested the shots were fired from a moving vehicle which was then driven away from the scene, police said.

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said: "The first paramedic arrived in around five minutes.

A police officer at the scene, near Euston station. Picture: Getty

"We treated four people at the scene, one of whom was seriously injured and was taken to a major trauma centre, as a priority. The others were taken to hospital."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the incident was "deeply distressing".

"This is a deeply distressing incident and my thoughts are with those who were injured and their families," he said.

The Met has called on anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN. Picture: Getty

"A police investigation is now under way and I am in close contact with the Met Police to determine what happened."

The Met has called on anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about what took place to call 101, giving the reference 3357/14JAN.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.