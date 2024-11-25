Gunman on the run after girl, 8, seriously injured after being 'caught in the crossfire' in double shooting

Gunman on the run after girl, 8, seriously injured after being 'caught in the crossfire' in double shooting. Picture: LBC

Police are appealing for help and information following a double shooting in Kensington which has left a man and a child seriously injured.

A gunman opened fire on a property in on Sunday evening. Reports say witnesses heard four shots and a woman shouting, “My baby, my baby’s been shot.”

A witness, 64, told Metro: “I heard shots, and then a woman shouting: ‘My baby, my baby’s been shot… it makes me sick to think about it now.

"There were four or five shots, there was screaming it’s horrible. A neighbour went out with a duvet to cover the injured."

Police said that on Sunday November 24 at 17:34hrs police were called to Southern Row, W10 following reports of a shooting.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the London Ambulance Service who treated two people for gunshot injuries.

A 34-year-old man and a girl aged eight were then taken to a hospital.

A second witness said a man was seen "shooting directly into a car" during the incident which left an eight-year-old girl seriously injured in Ladbroke Grove, west London, on Sunday.

An eight-year-old child was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Global

Sharon, who was in the area to visit her mother, told the PA: "The guy was shooting directly into a car.

"I was literally coming out of the exit to my mum's block of flats and as I was going out, I saw a guy shooting into the car multiple times.

"He was firing directly, like at close range as if you're standing to open a door, they were shooting directly into it.

"I was completely in shock and I just ran back up the stairs because I was really scared."

"Then I looked and I heard screaming afterwards, and then people coming out to call the police.

Sharon, who did not wish to give her surname, added: "I've noticed in the last several years, it has become a lot more unsafe for the people here."

Manhunt after girl, 8 shot in Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Global

Superintendent Owen Renowden, in charge of policing for Kensington and Chelsea, said: “This is an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured, including a young girl who thankfully is in a stable condition this morning.

"I am appealing to the public who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting.

"Did you hear any gunshots around 17:30hrs yesterday evening? Did you see anyone fleeing from the area?

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information surrounding this incident. Your information matters, no matter how insignificant you may think it is.”