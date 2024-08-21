Girl, 9, stabbed in street after playing with friend, as man and woman arrested

Dorset Police responded after a girl was stabbed in Christchurch. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A girl has been stabbed after playing in the street with her friend, with a man and a woman arrested in connection with the attack.

The stabbing took place in Gilder Close in the seaside town of Christchurch at about 5.45pm on Tuesday, according to Dorset Police.

The girl was taken to Southampton general hospital for treatment with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

A man aged in his twenties was arrested for grievous bodily harm, while a woman in her fifties was held on suspicion of assisting an offender. The pair remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Dipple said: "There is an increased policing presence in the area as officers conduct inquiries at the scene.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or has information to assist our investigation, to please come forward.

"Our inquiries are in the early stages and we would ask the public not to speculate at this time about the circumstances of the incident.

"I understand this will cause concern and we will have members of the neighbourhood policing team out on patrol over the coming days who can be approached by the public."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240128372.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.