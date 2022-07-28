Breaking News

Girl, 9, 'stabbed to death' as cops launch murder probe in Lincolnshire

The girl was stabbed in Fountain Lane. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A nine-year-old girl has been killed after suffering a suspected stab wound.

Officers have launched a murder investigation after the incident in Boston after being called out at 6.20pm on Thursday.

Her parents have been told and "our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time", Lincolnshire Police said.

The family is being supported by specialist trained officers.

The area in Fountain Lane is cordoned off and police expect to be at the scene for some time.

Call 101 or email force.control@lincs.police.uk with the incident reference 419 of 28 July.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Updates to follow