Girl, four, 'attacked outside Tesco by drunk man' as police seek hero who stepped in

The shocking incident took place at a Tesco in Hereford. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A toddler was reportedly assaulted by a drunk man next to a Tesco supermarket on Friday evening.

Officers were called around 7.15pm to the superstore at on Bewell Street, Hereford after the four or five-year-old was attacked.

It was initially thought the man was her father.

A man was arrested for drunk and disorderly and assault and remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police has appealed for an unknown man who intervened to help the child to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact PC Thomas Henry on 07773 052979 or by email on Thomas.henry@westmercia.police.uk.

Members of the public can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.