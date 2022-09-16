Girl, 8, 'cried with joy' when Kate plucked her from crowd to lay flowers for the Queen

16 September 2022, 09:19

Kate, the new Princess of Wales, spotted the girl among her school peers before inviting her to join her to lay the corgi toy among the tributes.
By Cameron Kerr

A primary school pupil was left 'crying with joy' when Kate Middleton picked her from a crowd at Sandringham to place flowers and a corgi toy tribute to the Queen.

The new Princess of Wales, 40, was with her husband William, chatting to crowds and observing a sea of tributes to the Queen at the late monarch's residence.

Kate spotted Elizabeth Sulkovska in the crowd among her school friends, clutching a bouquet of flowers and a corgi teddy, and video footage captures the Princess speaking to the eight-year-old.

The girl was then chosen to walk up to the tributes with Kate and place her corgi toy among them.

Elizabeth said afterwards: "I went with her to put the flowers and the corgi down. She said, 'Where do you think we should lay the flowers?' and I said 'We should put them there'."

Elizabeth was described as 'crying with joy' by her school headteacher, after being chosen to join Kate to lay her corgi toy tribute.
The new Princess of Wales also to another mourner in the crowd about how her children were coping with the loss of the Queen.
Elizabeth's headteacher, Gregory Hill from Howard Junior School in King's Lynn, added: "Elizabeth was overwhelmed, she cried with joy at being chosen.'It's just a wonderful, amazing opportunity."

Mr Hill also spoke of how the death of the Queen has "touched a young generation":

"The older generation obviously knew the Queen for longer but young children that haven't experienced the Queen for long on the throne still are greatly moved by her passing, and really want to do their best to celebrate her life and legacy and never forget her."

The Prince and Princess of Wales had spotted a Paddington Bear tribute that pupils from Howard Hill Junior School had made and said that the logo on the badge was the same as on their school uniform.

During the couple's visit, Kate was also asked by Jo from Norfolk how their three children - Louis, Charlotte and George - were coping with the loss of their great-grandmother.

Speaking to the BBC, Jo's mother Lynne said: "Kate thanked her and said they were doing well and they were being looked after at school."

It was reported that Kate told another mourner in the crowd that George understood that the Queen had died, but that his younger siblings understood 'less so'.

William also spoke to crowd members, telling one how he had discovered the Queen was 'everyone's grandmother'.
William was also seen speaking to crowd members, telling them that it was a hard time for the family, and that it reminded him of his mother's death in 1997.

After a mourner told him that she was feeling emotional and felt teary he said: "Don't cry now- you'll start me."

William also told another person: "I'm learning that she was everyone's grandmother - the way people have reacted."

The Prince and Princess of Wales's visit came as Sophie Wessex and her husband, Prince Edward, spoke to crowds in Manchester as they looked at tributes and lit candles in memory of the Queen.

The Royal Family are preparing for the Queen's state funeral, which will take place on Monday 19 September.

King Charles will lead Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward to Wellington Arch from Westminster Abbey, with Prince William and Harry behind.  

Other royals will follow by car for the funeral conducted by the Dean of Westminster.

After the service at Westminster Abbey, the Queen's coffin will be taken to the King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor, a small annex to the main chapel.

Her husband Prince Philip's body was temporarily laid to rest in the Royal Vault at St George's last year, but will also be moved to the memorial chapel to join the Queen.

