Girl, 3, dies after getting into washing machine when the doors shut automatically as family ate dinner

13 January 2023, 20:09

The tragedy happened in the 20th arrondissement of Paris
The tragedy happened in the 20th arrondissement of Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A three-year-old girl died after getting into a washing machine and apparently suffocating.

The child got into the appliance at her family's flat in Paris as they ate dinner.

It was not turned on but the doors shut automatically, reports say.

Police are investigating what happened at the home in the 20th arrondissement, a section of the French capital in the east of the centre.

Some reports said she died from "choking", but it is unclear what happened.

Other claims say she died in emergency care an hour after her father found her alive in the machine.

The 48-year-old had been eating with his wife, 37, and other children, and Le Parisien said they went to find out what happened to the three-year-old after wondering where she was.

She was pronounced dead on Thursday night.

