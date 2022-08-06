Girl, 11, dies after 'vanishing under surface at birthday party’ at waterpark near Windsor

A girl went missing at Liquid Leisure in Windsor. Picture: Google

By Asher McShane

An eleven-year-old girl has died at a waterpark after reportedly disappearing under the surface during a friend’s birthday party.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement this evening: "Tragically, an 11-year-old girl has died at hospital after getting into difficulties at Liquid Leisure near Datchet this afternoon.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time and we ask their privacy is respected."

Emergency services rushed to Liquid Leisure in Windsor in Berkshire to reports of a missing girl.

One witness told Sky News the girl was seen going under water and ‘didn’t come back up’.

Witnesses said police, the air ambulance, a rescue boat and fire crew arrived at the site after around 30 minutes.

A parkgoer wrote on Twitter: "Was about to start a session at Windsor Liquid Leisure at there was announcement that a girl has gone missing, they don’t know if she is missing in the water.

"Really, really pray that they find her."

Another posted: "Sadly we were there when the incident happened."

A third person who was at the park said: "We were there too. Poor girl and family. Praying she’s found safe."

Members of the public were asked to call the girl's name by the beach in case she'd left the water, but they got no response.

Local policing area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“We are in the early stages of investigating this incident to understand the full circumstances

“There was a swift response from all emergency services and following an extensive search of the lake, the girl, who was 11, was located at around 5.10pm and taken to hospital but sadly died.

“This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident for all involved.

“I am aware that several members of the public entered the lake shortly after the girl got into difficultly, but were unable to locate her.

“I would like to commend them for their courage and bravery.

“My sincere condolences are with the girl’s family and friends, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly traumatic and distressing time for them.”

Liquid Leisure has not yet commented on the incident.