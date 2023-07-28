Pictured: Girl, 7, killed in motorbike hit and run as father pleaded ‘open your eyes’ in final moments

Katnis was killed after being hit by a motorbike in Walsall. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A seven-year-old girl who was killed in a motorbike hit and run has been named as Katnis Selezneva.

Katnis was hit in the Blakenall area of Walsall, West Midlands, after 7pm on Thursday while she was playing just yards from her front door.

Police have arrested a teenage boy, 14, and are asking members of the public to help them track down the bike.

Her mum, Tsvetelina Selezneva, shared a photo of her daughter and paid tribute online on Friday following the incident.

She wrote: “God took her away too young and fragile. I don't have strength and I don't want to say goodbye to you, my star.

“How to let you go, my heart is bleeding, my soul is aching. Who will take care of you now up there my angel! I'm powerless, words are not enough, no consolation!

“Every day she told me ‘I love you mom, you are the best mother and the most beautiful because you take care of me and do everything to make me happy’.”

Ms Selezneva and Bojil Seleznev, Katnis’ father, live in a semi-detached house on the street where their daughter was hit.

She continued: “First you became a star in the sky and cried that one day mom will be a star in the heaven and you will be left without me. Why did you let me cry mom, why Lord what sins do I pay Lord to take her away from me! Where are you mom, where did you go!

The seven-year-old girl was named as Katnis Selezneva. Picture: Facebook

“You were so strong, healthy, smiling, always in the three races, why couldn't you fight for your life mom, your dad was calling you - ‘open your eyes Katnis, dad is here, open them’ - but you closed them forever!

“Rest in peace sweet treasure! May your path be bright so you are not afraid in the dark without mom and dad!

“Peace to your soul! Mama one day will come to you.”

Katnis’ mum ran from her home when she saw people gathering around to find her daughter having CPR performed on her by passers-by, according to The Mirror.

The make and model of the missing bike that knocked Katnis down is not confirmed but it is blue and black, West Midlands Police said.

Tributes have since been left at the location of the accident for seven-year-old Katnis, including flowers, teddies and notes to the young girl.

A number of local residents have since spoken out about their pre-existing concerns about speeding vehicles on the road.

Princess Taylor, 44, said: “This has been an accident waiting to happen.

“When we moved here six years ago we quickly realised it was like a racing track.”

Tributes have been left to young Katnis since the incident. Picture: Facebook

Flowers were left at the scene. Picture: Facebook

Anna Bennett, a trainee nurse, who attempted to save Katnis spoke out about the incident.

She said: “I can’t beat myself up (over not being able to save her) but it’s hard.

“I bring back (to life) elderly people at work but I couldn’t bring this child back. It’s cruel. She had her life ahead of her but it was taken by somebody being reckless, and a child at that,” MailOnline reported.

The force's Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is an absolutely tragic event which has resulted in the death of an innocent child.

"We have still to recover the motorbike involved and I know someone out there in the local community knows where the bike is.

"I now need that community to come together and work with me.

"This is not about protecting people, this is about doing the right thing.

"As such I would urge anyone with any information, however large or small, to make contact with us.

"This is a heart-breaking situation that no family should ever go through and my thoughts are with the family of this young girl."

Anyone with information is asked to call police using 101 and quoting log 4332 of 27 July, email SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk or use West Midland Police's website chat function.