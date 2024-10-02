Girl, 4, killed after being hit by minibus in Reading

The collision took place on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in Reading. Picture: Google Maps

By Kit Heren

A four-year-old girl has been killed after being hit by a minibus in Reading.

The crash took place on Tuesday morning on the junction of Goldsmid Road and Russell Street in the Berkshire town.

The girl later died in hospital.

The driver remained on the scene and no one has been arrested.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Justin Thomas said: “A young child was very sadly killed as a result of this collision. My thoughts are with the family and everyone affected.

“An investigation is underway and I am appealing to anybody who was in the local area at the time of the collision to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that may help the investigation.

“You can upload digital evidence via our dedicated portal for this investigation or if you witnessed it, please contact us on 101 or make a report online via our website, quoting reference 43240471081."

The girl’s next of kin are being supported by specially trained officers.