Mother's 'world has ended' after six-year-old daughter found dead with father - as police launch murder probe

25 January 2025, 08:51

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father
Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The mother of a six-year-old girl whose body was discovered alongside her father is said to be “broken” at the loss of her “happy and smiley” daughter.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bodies of Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found at an address in West Lothian, Scotland, on Monday, with police treating the incident as murder.

Police were called to Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday afternoon after the youngster failed to attend Toronto Primary School.

Her death is now being treated as murder following a post-mortem investigation, Police in Scotland have confirmed.

Mr Gordon's death is still being treated as unexplained pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination, which will take place in due course.

The bodies of Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found at an address in West Lothian, Scotland, on Monday, with police treating the incident as murder.
The bodies of Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found at an address in West Lothian, Scotland, on Monday, with police treating the incident as murder. Picture: Handout

A close friend of Hope Gordon’s mother, Margaret, has said she is “broken” at the loss of her daughter.

“It is the worst time of her life,' the pal told the MailOnlne.

“She's just really sad. Her world has ended because of this.”

She added: “She was so loved and didn't deserve any of this. She was really well liked by everybody.

“She was out playing and building snowmen just two weeks ago, just a normal little kid, who didn't deserve this.

“There was no indication that anything was wrong. It came completely out of the blue. We are all just really shocked,” Melanie added.

The bodies of Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found at an address in West Lothian, Scotland, on Monday, with police treating the incident as murder. Picture: Linkedin

“Hope's life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled,” she said.

No other individuals are being sought by police.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police said they had found nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in the two deaths.

It is understood officers are continuing to make enquiries locally.

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Hope's family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

"The families are understandably devastated and we are providing them with support through specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

Police at the scene after police found the bodies of a 36-year-old father and his six-year-old daughter at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, West Lothian, on Monday afternoon. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2025.
Police at the scene after police found the bodies of a 36-year-old father and his six-year-old daughter at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, West Lothian, on Monday afternoon. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy
Flowers left at the scene after police found the bodies of a 36-year-old father and his six-year-old daughter at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, West Lothian, on Monday afternoon. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2025.
Flowers left at the scene after police found the bodies of a 36-year-old father and his six-year-old daughter at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder, West Lothian, on Monday afternoon. Picture date: Wednesday January 22, 2025. Picture: Alamy

"Our team of officers continue to carry out enquiries to get answers for the families and at this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved.

"I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with the police."

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: "This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

"I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family's privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area and I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach a local officer - they are there to help."

