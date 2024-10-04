Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil at Ammanford school wrote she wanted to ‘kill others’ in notebook

Police at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A teenager who stabbed two teachers and a pupil wrote that she wanted to “kill others” in her notebook, a court has heard.

Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin and a student were rushed to hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 24 April.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to legal restrictions, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and one count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

She denies charges of attempted murder.

Jurors at Swansea Crown Court were shown pictures of the teen’s notebook found at her home on Friday.

Fiona Elias. Picture: Social Media

The notebook featured drawings of both the teachers and the pupil injured in the attack, the court heard.

Speaking on the trial’s fourth day, William Hughes KC, prosecuting, read an extract from the notebook, where the teen questioned why she wanted to “kill others.”

It read: “Why do I want to kill others as much as I want to kill myself?

“Maybe it's another reason I'm simply not human.

“Why do I sit around all day when I want to move? Why do I feel nothing but hate? If I know what I'm doing why do I do it?"

The trial previously heard the teenager had told police: "That's one way to be a celebrity" after they arrested her.

Opening the girl's trial on Monday, the prosecuting lawyer told the jury that the girl described the attack on the teenager to the officers, saying: "I stabbed her, oopsies".

Liz Hopkin. Picture: Social Media

Hughes KC said the girl told police after the attack: "I'm pretty sure this is going to be on the news.

"So more eyes will be looking at me. That's one way to be a celebrity."

But she also asked "are they dead" and added: "How am I going to face my family after what I've done?"

Describing how the attack unfolded, Mr Hughes said the girl, who was 13 at the time, confronted assistant head Fiona Elias in the school yard telling her: "I'm going to kill you, I'm going to f****** kill you", before launching her attack with a multi-tool that her father used for fishing.

Forensic investigators at Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire. Picture: Alamy

The video showed how Mrs Elias was with fellow teacher Liz Hopkin, who immediately intervened.

Mr Hughes said Ms Hopkin ended up with the more serious injuries, to her back, neck, legs and arms, and had to be airlifted for treatment.

The footage played in court showed how a number of teachers arrived quickly and talked to the girl, trying to calm her down in "a kind of stand off", with the staff later saying she had a "vacant look on her face".

But the girl pushed past the male members of staff, ran around a corner and attacked another teenager.

The prosecutor said the defendant also said to this girl: "I'm going to f****** kill you".

Parents wait at the gates of Amman Valley school, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire after the attack. Picture: Alamy

Mr Hughes told the jury: "(The girl) does not dispute that she caused these injuries.

"She does dispute that she caused these injuries intending to kill one, two or all three of them."

He said: "(The girl) clearly thought ill of Mrs Elias and (the teenager who was injured) given the content of the drawings and the associated words."

He said the teachers later said the girl had "lost it".