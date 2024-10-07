Girl who stabbed teachers and pupil carried knives to school from age of seven, court hears

7 October 2024, 16:57 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 17:27

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford
Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

A 14-year-old girl who stabbed two teachers and a pupil at a school in Wales has admitted that she carried a knife to school almost every day since she was seven or eight.

Teachers Fiona Elias and Liz Hopkin, and a student, were treated in hospital after being stabbed at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on April 24.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises.

She denies three counts of attempted murder.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent. Picture: Alamy

Appearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday for the fifth day of the trial, the defendant admitted she had taken a knife to school almost every day since she was in "Year 3 or 4", saying she felt "scared and worried" and used knives to self-harm.

Earlier in the trial, the girl's father told the court she had been subjected to bullying at school, and alleged someone had attempted to break into their house.

A fellow pupil also alleged he had seen the pupil she went on to stab repeatedly slap the defendant on the back of the head while on the school bus a few weeks before the incident.

The jury heard the girl had previously been caught with a knife by Ms Elias at the beginning of the school year.

Answering questions put to her by Caroline Rees KC, for the defence, the girl, who was 13 at the time of the incident, said she felt "terrible" about what had happened and that she would "do anything to go back".

She said: "It doesn't feel like I did it, to be honest. (I feel) terrible, guilty."

She said she did not intend to hurt or kill any of the people who were injured, and that she could not remember large parts of the incident.

Asked to describe what she remembered, she said: "I remember thinking to myself 'What am I doing? What am I doing? Stop' - but I don't remember seeing anything.

"You can't (look back), it's dark, to say the least, I remember being very hot during the incident."

Parents wait at the gates of Amman Valley school following the incident
Parents wait at the gates of Amman Valley school following the incident. Picture: Alamy

Explaining the incident, she said she had forgotten she had the knife in her possession, having used it to carve her name into a tree.

After that, she was excluded from school for a week, and her father would then search her bag for knives each day but she said she hid the knife in her pocket.

Her father previously admitted he had not searched her bag on the day of the attack.

The girl denied saying before the incident that she wanted to kill Ms Elias, but accepted she had previously said she wanted to "punch or slap her".

Earlier, the court heard from a witness that the defendant told the teacher "I'm going to f****** kill you" before launching her attack.

Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Darren Price, making a statement outside Amman Valley school
Leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Darren Price, making a statement outside Amman Valley school. Picture: Alamy

She insisted she did not remember saying those words.

She also insisted she did not want to kill her classmate and that she could not remember striking her.

Asked about the moment she was restrained after stabbing the other pupil, she said: "I remember her saying 'You're a f****** psychopath' and I remember saying 'It's your fault'."

Asked by Williams Hughes KC, for the prosecution, if she wanted to kill her classmate or her teachers, she said "No".

Mr Hughes asked her about pictures and phrases in a notebook the police found in her home and what she meant when she wrote: "I want to do something humans aren't supposed to do."

She replied: "Initially, I was planning on killing myself."

He also asked her what she meant by "I feel like I'm going to commit a crime of a lifetime".

She explained that she was religious, and killing herself would be a crime.

Police have launched an appeal for information about several individuals who attended Saturday's Middle East marches in London

Do you recognise these people? Met launches public appeal for those suspected of protest offences at London marches

