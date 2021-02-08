Girls, aged 2 and 3, hospitalised after being attacked by escaped guard dog

8 February 2021, 21:59

Two girls have been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog
Two girls have been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two young girls were rushed to hospital after being attacked by an escaped guard dog in Birmingham, police have said.

The pair, aged just two and three, were both injured during the incident shortly after midday, but their injuries are thankfully not life-threatening.

Footage showed people rushing from their cars and nearby homes to help, and one man desperately tried to pry the jaws of the dog open in an attempt to save the youngster.

Others used wheelie bins to protect themselves from the animal, according to The Mirror.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received five emergency calls about the incident.

It is understood that a guard dog escaped from nearby business premises before attacking the two girls.

The three-year-old had hand and leg injuries after being bitten and the two year-old had scratch marks and a leg injury.

Police said the animal has been seized.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

France’s health minister receives AstraZeneca jab

Armed riot police are seen near protesters in Naypyitaw, Myanmar

Myanmar coup leader defends action amid pledge to hold election
People loyal to Donald Trump breach the Capitol

Trump lawyers brand impeachment trial as ‘political theatre’

Boris Johnson visited a Covid test manufacturing facility in Derby on Monday

PM 'very confident' in Covid vaccines amid South African variant concerns
People inspect the site near the damaged Dhauliganga hydropower project after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in the Tapovan area of the northern state of Uttarakhand

Rescuers in India search for 37 trapped in glacier flood

Recep Mirzan with Garip the swan

Turkish man strikes up 37-year friendship with swan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The intensive care unit at St George's Hospital, Tooting

What is Covid delirium? 'Key symptom' in elderly coronavirus patients
The stamp duty holiday ends on March 31

When does the stamp duty holiday end? What does it mean for you? An expert explains
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What Covid vaccines are available and what are the differences between them?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP

Don't worry about Covid vaccine development speed, says leading GP
PM 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien

Government 'gambling' by keeping borders open, virologist tells James O'Brien
Doctor tells LBC he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab

Doctor troubled he cannot convince his dad to have the Covid jab
James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller 'in disbelief' his wife will not have Covid jab
James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities

James O'Brien caller blames 'fear of eugenics' for jab hesitancy in ethnic minorities
'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

'BAME experts at briefings could solve jab hesitancy in minorities': Professor Sir Geoff Palmer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London