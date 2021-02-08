Girls, aged 2 and 3, hospitalised after being attacked by escaped guard dog

Two girls have been hospitalised after being attacked by a dog. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two young girls were rushed to hospital after being attacked by an escaped guard dog in Birmingham, police have said.

The pair, aged just two and three, were both injured during the incident shortly after midday, but their injuries are thankfully not life-threatening.

Footage showed people rushing from their cars and nearby homes to help, and one man desperately tried to pry the jaws of the dog open in an attempt to save the youngster.

Others used wheelie bins to protect themselves from the animal, according to The Mirror.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said they received five emergency calls about the incident.

It is understood that a guard dog escaped from nearby business premises before attacking the two girls.

The three-year-old had hand and leg injuries after being bitten and the two year-old had scratch marks and a leg injury.

Police said the animal has been seized.

