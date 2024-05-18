Tears for Sarah Harding: fans pay tribute as Girls Aloud reunite for first time in 11 years

18 May 2024, 08:52 | Updated: 18 May 2024, 10:03

Girls Aloud reunited for the first time in 11 years to pay tribute to Sarah Harding
Girls Aloud reunited for the first time in 11 years to pay tribute to Sarah Harding. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Girls Aloud have reunited for a concert for the first time in 11 years, as the group gave a heartbreaking tribute to their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The beloved girl group, now made up of Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, and Kimberley Walsh, played in Dublin on Friday night at the start of a new tour.

The tour has been dedicated to Harding, who died of cancer in September 2021 aged 39.

During the performance, the group sang one of their biggest bits, The Promise, with the four turning their backs to the audience to watch footage of Harding singing the song on her own.

They also performed a duet with Harding, whose vocals to song I'll Stand By You played as the group sang along live on-stage.

Read more: Giovanni Pernice 'quits' Strictly Come Dancing after 'feuds' with celeb partners

Read more: 'Devastated beyond words': Tributes pour in for Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding

A post on the official Girls Aloud X account said: "Show 1 done. Dublin you were absolutely INCREDIBLE. What a start to the #TheGirlsAloudShow tour."

The singers won Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and formed Girls Aloud, going on to achieve four UK number one singles and a Brit award for track The Promise.

They reunited with new music for their tenth anniversary in 2012, while a second reunion was planned for their 20th anniversary when Harding was diagnosed with cancer.

Less than an hour before their expected arrival at the 3Arena in Dublin, the group issued an "updated stage time" on X.

It said due to "Dublin motorway closures", the foursome would arrive 30 minutes later than expected at 9.15pm.

Despite the unexpected changes, fans including Aaron O'Regan, based in Waterford, Ireland, said: "I'm really excited for it!

"My boyfriend got us tickets last year for our first anniversary so it's going to be a great night.

"We love Girls Aloud, it's fantastic to see them back together again and touring.

"My boyfriend even got us T-shirts for tonight, it's going to be so fun!"

Ahead of the show, a post on the official Girls Aloud X account said: "Rehearsals? Done. Choreography? Ready. Outfits? Fitted. Girls? Aloud.

"...We've been working so hard to make this show special for all of you."

After two back-to-back opening nights in Dublin's 3Arena, Girls Aloud will play two concerts at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday and Tuesday, before heading to the Manchester AO Arena from Thursday to Saturday.

In November, the group had to add six extra dates to their UK and Ireland 2024 arena tour due to "unprecedented demand" following ticket pre-sales.

